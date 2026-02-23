NGT Takes Note Of Plastic Pollution From Use Of Plastic Bottle Caps In Packaged Drinking Water, Beverage Bottles
The direction was issued by a Bench of Tribunal including Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Afroz Ahmad.
February 23, 2026
By Santu Das
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken note of the issue of plastic pollution resulting from the widespread use of plastic bottle caps in packaged drinking water and beverage bottles, and directed a statutory body under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and several fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies to file their respective response in this regard.
The NGT issued the directive to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and several FMCG companies like Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages Private Limited, PepsiCo India Holding Private Limited and Hindustan Unilever Limited during hearing of an original application, in which the applicant has raised a grievance of plastic pollution being caused by the plastic bottle caps used extensively in packaged drinking water and beverage bottles.
During the recent hearing, Aakash Ranison, the applicant, stated that although all the plastic bottles are collected, their plastic caps, which are detachable from the bottles, are not collected, and they cause environmental pollution.
He has submitted that in other countries, the plastic cap of the bottle is attached to the bottle so that it is collected along with the bottle; these are called "tethered caps" as they are not separated from the bottle.
"Issue notice to the respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit before the Tribunal at least one week before the next date of hearing through e-filing. If any respondent directly files the reply without routing it through his advocate, then the said respondent will remain virtually present to assist the Tribunal," the Bench's order read, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat.
The Tribunal's Bench also noted that a larger issue concerning the plastic waste collection and regulation of the Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) regime is already pending before it.
The EPR guidelines encourage sustainable plastic packaging, which includes enhancing the recyclability of plastic packaging.
The Tribunal has listed the matter for further hearing on February 26.
Threats Of Single-Use Plastic To The Environment
In India, around 3.5 million metric tonnes of plastic waste are generated annually, with an average plastic usage of 11 kg per individual, as per the CPCB.
Single-use plastic items are also a primary contributor to plastic pollution in rivers. This has become a considerable challenge for India and other countries, as these plastics take many years to break down and require urgent action.
As per the CPCB's annual report 2020-21 on Implementation of Waste Management Rules, 2016, per details provided by 35 States/UTs, noted that the maximum quantity of plastic waste was generated in Telangana (12 per cent), followed by Tamil Nadu (10 per cent), West Bengal (10 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (9 per cent).
The per capita plastic waste generation has been calculated based on the population of the states which have submitted their reports. It was observed that the per capita plastic waste generation has almost doubled over the last five years (2016-21).
India's plastic recycling sector is experiencing significant growth and is projected to attain a value of $6.9 billion by the year 2033. The recycling rate of around 60 percent, underscore the nation's dedication to addressing plastic waste, as per the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
Notably, plastic bottle caps, typically composed of High-Density Polyethene (HDPE) or Polypropylene (PP), represent a significant source of pollution for both the environment and drinking water, as they degrade into microplastics and nanoplastics. These caps, which are often thrown away or left on bottles, add to the billions of plastic items that contaminate oceans and ecosystems. When beverages are opened, these caps can release plastic particles.
According to a global journal of Water and Health, opening and closing the cap produces most of the microplastics found in bottled water.
Tethered caps, which remain attached to the bottle even after opening, can significantly help in cutting down plastic pollution, as both caps and bottles can be recycled together. In addition to that, it will reduce littering.
Experts Views
Environmentalist BS Vohra told ETV Bharat,"The NGT's notice on tethered caps is a timely and constructive step toward tackling plastic pollution at the design stage. By seeking responses from the CPCB and major FMCG companies like Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited, PepsiCo India Holding Private Limited and Hindustan Unilever Limited, the Tribunal is reinforcing producer accountability under the EPR framework. "
Asserting that tethered caps, which remain attached to bottles after opening, can reduce littering, improve collection efficiency and ensure caps are recycled along with bottles, he said, "Since bottle caps are small and often discarded separately, they significantly contribute to environmental and microplastic pollution. However, tethered caps are not a complete solution. They address waste capture, not the larger issue of single-use plastic production and inadequate recycling infrastructure. "
"Overall, the move reflects a shift toward preventive, design-based environmental regulation, making tethered caps a practical but partial solution within a broader plastic waste reform strategy," added Vohra.
Another environmentalist, Deepak Ramesh Gaur, told ETV Bharat, "Single-use plastic is a major concern for our environment. Though single-use items seem small, they impact the environment. The NGT's directive is a positive step."
Emphasising the conservation of the environment, he said, "Tethered caps are not a solution to tackle the plastic pollution. There is a need to focus on eco-friendly solutions."