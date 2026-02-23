ETV Bharat / bharat

NGT Takes Note Of Plastic Pollution From Use Of Plastic Bottle Caps In Packaged Drinking Water, Beverage Bottles

Plastic bottle caps, typically composed of High-Density Polyethene (HDPE) or Polypropylene (PP), represent a significant source of pollution for both the environment and drinking water, as they degrade into microplastics and nanoplastics. ( Representational Image/Getty Images )

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken note of the issue of plastic pollution resulting from the widespread use of plastic bottle caps in packaged drinking water and beverage bottles, and directed a statutory body under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and several fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies to file their respective response in this regard.

The NGT issued the directive to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and several FMCG companies like Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages Private Limited, PepsiCo India Holding Private Limited and Hindustan Unilever Limited during hearing of an original application, in which the applicant has raised a grievance of plastic pollution being caused by the plastic bottle caps used extensively in packaged drinking water and beverage bottles.

The direction was issued by a Bench of Tribunal including Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Afroz Ahmad.

During the recent hearing, Aakash Ranison, the applicant, stated that although all the plastic bottles are collected, their plastic caps, which are detachable from the bottles, are not collected, and they cause environmental pollution.

He has submitted that in other countries, the plastic cap of the bottle is attached to the bottle so that it is collected along with the bottle; these are called "tethered caps" as they are not separated from the bottle.

"Issue notice to the respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit before the Tribunal at least one week before the next date of hearing through e-filing. If any respondent directly files the reply without routing it through his advocate, then the said respondent will remain virtually present to assist the Tribunal," the Bench's order read, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat.

The Tribunal's Bench also noted that a larger issue concerning the plastic waste collection and regulation of the Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) regime is already pending before it.

The EPR guidelines encourage sustainable plastic packaging, which includes enhancing the recyclability of plastic packaging.

The Tribunal has listed the matter for further hearing on February 26.

Threats Of Single-Use Plastic To The Environment

In India, around 3.5 million metric tonnes of plastic waste are generated annually, with an average plastic usage of 11 kg per individual, as per the CPCB.