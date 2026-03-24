ETV Bharat / bharat

NGT Takes Cognisance Of Illegal Mining In Yamuna Riverbed; Forms Panel

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken cognisance of allegations of illegal large-scale mining in the Yamuna riverbed in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district and constituted a committee to look into the matter.

A principal bench of the the tribunal including Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel during hearing of a petition, alleging illegal large scale mining in the Yamuna riverbed, has also issued notices to the respondents including Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation and Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh in this regard.

The applicant alleged that M/s Yamuna Mines is carrying out mining activities in villages Nai Nangla and Manglaura without obtaining mandatory Environmental Clearance (EC) and Consent to Establish/Operate (CTE/CTO) from the competent authorities.

The applicant further alleged that complaints were made to the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), District Magistrate, and local police. But instead of taking action, the concerned authorities have encouraged the project proponent to continue with the illegal mining. It further alleged that the police check post is merely 500 meters away from the site, and therefore, illegal mining is within the knowledge of the police authorities. It was also alleged that mining activities are ongoing using heavy machinery.

Taking note of the seriousness of the allegations, the tribunal has issued notice to the respondents. Counsel appearing for several respondents has sought four weeks’ time to file their replies.