ETV Bharat / bharat

NGT Takes Cognizance Of Case Challenging Amendments To Ganga Construction-free Zone Order

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday took cognisance of a matter challenging the amendment to the River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti published the amendment through gazette notification dated August 10. The matter was heard by a Principal Bench comprising of Tribunal's Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad after an applicant challenged the amendment over the ground that it dilutes the earlier protection requiring the banks and floodplains of the Ganga and its tributaries to be maintained as a construction-free zone.

The applicant has raised objections over among other issues to the introduction of the concept of an active flood plain based on a one-in-five-year flood return period and the creation of active flood plain regulatory zone and warning zone based on different flood-return periods."

The case also involves challenging the replacement of the earlier “construction free zone” provision with provisions relating to reduction of pollution and preservation of natural groundwater recharge functions.