NGT Takes Cognizance Of Case Challenging Amendments To Ganga Construction-free Zone Order
Amendment to Ganga River protection order has been challenged for diluting protection requiring Ganga and its tributaries be maintained as construction-free zone, reports Santu Das.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 10:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday took cognisance of a matter challenging the amendment to the River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016.
The Ministry of Jal Shakti published the amendment through gazette notification dated August 10. The matter was heard by a Principal Bench comprising of Tribunal's Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad after an applicant challenged the amendment over the ground that it dilutes the earlier protection requiring the banks and floodplains of the Ganga and its tributaries to be maintained as a construction-free zone.
The applicant has raised objections over among other issues to the introduction of the concept of an active flood plain based on a one-in-five-year flood return period and the creation of active flood plain regulatory zone and warning zone based on different flood-return periods."
The case also involves challenging the replacement of the earlier “construction free zone” provision with provisions relating to reduction of pollution and preservation of natural groundwater recharge functions.
The applicant has alleged that the amendment is contrary to earlier environmental notifications and judicial directions including the National River notification of 2009, the Bhagirathi Eco-Sensitive Zone notification of 2012 and the Tribunal's order dated July 13, 2017.
During the hearing , the Tribunal noted that the issue raised in the present application is already pending consideration in an other petition filed before it.
The Tribunal has issued notice to the concerned stakeholders. The applicant has been directed to serve the respondents and file an affidavit of service at least one week before the next date of hearing. The Tribunal has scheduled the next date for hearing on October 27.
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