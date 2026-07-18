ETV Bharat / bharat

NGT Seeks Response From Centre, NBA Over Deteriorating Ecological Condition Of Asia's Largest Oxbow Lake

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of reportedly deteriorating ecological condition of Asia’s largest oxbow lake, Kabartal Wetland (Kanwar lake) in Bihar, and sought responses from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), National Biodiversity Authority (NBA), the state Chief Secretary and other concerned stakeholders.

Other stakeholders include the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force (PCCF & HoFF), Bihar; Bihar Pollution Control Board; Bihar State Biodiversity Board; the State's Chief Wildlife Warden and the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department.

The Principal Bench of the Tribunal, comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad, issued the directive while taking note of a news report titled "How Asia’s largest oxbow lake (Kabartal Wetland) is losing its fish water and future".

The bench recently noted that the news report highlighted the impact of prolonged encroachment, climate change, and social conflicts on Kanwar Lake, located in Cheriya Bariyarpur, Begusarai district, Bihar.

The wetland, recognised as a Ramsar Site in 2020, is considered Asia's largest oxbow lake and has historically supported the livelihood of local fishing communities.

According to the report, the lake has witnessed a significant decline in fish population and biodiversity due to shrinking water spread and ecological degradation. Several native fish species, including puthi, garah, singhi, chouri and rohu, have reportedly declined or disappeared from parts of the wetland.