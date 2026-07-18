NGT Seeks Response From Centre, NBA Over Deteriorating Ecological Condition Of Asia's Largest Oxbow Lake
NGT sought response while taking note of a news report titled "How oxbow lake is losing its fish water and future". Reports Santu Das
Published : July 18, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of reportedly deteriorating ecological condition of Asia’s largest oxbow lake, Kabartal Wetland (Kanwar lake) in Bihar, and sought responses from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), National Biodiversity Authority (NBA), the state Chief Secretary and other concerned stakeholders.
Other stakeholders include the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force (PCCF & HoFF), Bihar; Bihar Pollution Control Board; Bihar State Biodiversity Board; the State's Chief Wildlife Warden and the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department.
The Principal Bench of the Tribunal, comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad, issued the directive while taking note of a news report titled "How Asia’s largest oxbow lake (Kabartal Wetland) is losing its fish water and future".
The bench recently noted that the news report highlighted the impact of prolonged encroachment, climate change, and social conflicts on Kanwar Lake, located in Cheriya Bariyarpur, Begusarai district, Bihar.
The wetland, recognised as a Ramsar Site in 2020, is considered Asia's largest oxbow lake and has historically supported the livelihood of local fishing communities.
According to the report, the lake has witnessed a significant decline in fish population and biodiversity due to shrinking water spread and ecological degradation. Several native fish species, including puthi, garah, singhi, chouri and rohu, have reportedly declined or disappeared from parts of the wetland.
The lake, which once covered approximately 63 square kilometres, has gradually fragmented into smaller water bodies due to falling water levels and encroachment, the report stated.
The Tribunal observed that Kanwar Lake was formed due to the meandering of the Burhi Gandak River and represents a unique oxbow wetland ecosystem. As a Ramsar Site, the wetland holds international importance and requires protection of its ecological character and sustainable management.
The report also highlighted the wetland's rich biodiversity, including various plant species, animal species, resident and migratory birds. It also referred to possible conservation measures such as restoring connectivity with the Burhi Gandak River, removing encroachments, mapping and delineating the wetland area, and ensuring adequate monsoon recharge and groundwater support.
The bench observed that the matter involves compliance with the provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.
The Tribunal referred to the judgment of the Supreme Court recognising its power to take up matters suo motu and issued notices to all the concerned stakeholders. They have been asked to file their responses before the Eastern Zonal Bench of the Tribunal, Kolkata, within one week of the next hearing.
The matter has been directed to be listed before the Eastern Zonal Bench on August 31. The Bench noted that since the matter falls within the jurisdiction of the Eastern Zonal Bench, the Principal Bench has transferred the Original Application to the Eastern Zonal Bench, Kolkata for further proceedings. The original records of the case will also be transferred accordingly, it added.
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