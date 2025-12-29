ETV Bharat / bharat

NGT Seeks Progress Report On Study Of Cancer Causing Chemicals In Automobiles

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a progress report from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on the study being conducted by it on human exposure to flame-retardant chemicals in automobiles.

The direction was issued by a bench comprising Tribunal's Chairperson Prakash Shrivastava and Expert member Dr A Senthil Vel during a recent hearing in this regard. The case was initiated suo motu based on a news report titled “People Are Breathing In Cancer-Causing Chemicals In Their Cars, Study Finds” published on May 8, 2024.

Earlier, the Tribunal had directed ICMR to carry out a comprehensive study within a period of 18 months to assess health risks associated with exposure to flame retardants among drivers. In compliance, the ICMR submitted an additional affidavit on December 22, informing the Tribunal that the project commenced on September 24, 2025.

The ICMR reported the progress into the study including recruitment of project staff, procurement of chemicals and certified reference materials, initiation of field visits in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar (hot and arid zones), and initiation of procurement of LC-MS equipment required for sample analysis.

The Tribunal recorded the submission of ICMR that the study is progressing as per schedule and is expected to be completed within the stipulated timeline. It has directed ICMR to file a further progress report at least one week prior to the next hearing. The matter has been listed for further hearing on April 28 next year.