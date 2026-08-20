ETV Bharat / bharat

NGT Restrictions To Stay On Three Stadiums Over Non-Compliance With Environmental Directions

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) restriction on sports activities in Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium and Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium over non-compliance with environmental directions will remain in place.

The Tribunal had earlier asked the stadiums to submit their responses to the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) after taking note of a 2021 petition regarding the alleged use of groundwater for the maintenance of cricket grounds without exploring alternatives such as utilising STP-treated water and setting up rainwater harvesting systems for groundwater storage and recharge.

The petition alleged that this method deprives individuals of access to safe drinking water. It specifically pointed out issues related to the IPL cricket matches, organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for commercial and entertainment purposes, allegedly neglecting the significance of water conservation.

In its order on April 15, 2021, the Tribunal underlined the necessity of conserving potable water for drinking purposes and observed that cricket and similar grounds should be maintained, whenever feasible, using high-quality STP water that is free from pathogens and offensive substances. In addition to that, the collection and storage of rainwater must be ensured.

Notably, the depletion of groundwater poses a significant environmental crisis, and sustainable management is required for its conservation.

Hearing the matter in early July, the Tribunal noted that these three stadiums failed to respond despite being served notices and had restrained them from carrying out any sports activity without its prior approval.