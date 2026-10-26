ETV Bharat / bharat

NGT Pulls Up DPCC For Not Filing Reply On Lead Contamination In Soil, Expert Flags Dangerous Deadlock

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for failing to submit its reply regarding high levels of lead contamination in soil reported near battery recycling units across Delhi-NCR. In its October 15 hearing, the order for which was shared yesterday, the tribunal, though, acquiesced to DPCC's request and gave it four more weeks to submit its response, scheduling the matter for the next hearing on January 5, 2027.

In April, the Principal Bench of the tribunal, comprising its Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, had taken suo motu cognisance of a report that claimed a study showed high levels of lead in soil near battery recycling units in different parts of Delhi-NCR.

The study was conducted on 23 soil samples from locations near lead acid battery recycling units, which included residences and primary schools. The samples reportedly showed a contamination of 100 ppm (parts per million) to 43,800 ppm. Higher levels of lead were found at locations near authorised recycling units, compared to those near unauthorised ones.

The report highlighted significant gaps in the enforcement of the Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022 and the Extended Producer Responsibility framework. It mentioned that globally, lead contamination is a serious health and environmental risk, and contributes to about 5.4 lakhs deaths. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), lead causes long-term harm in adults, including high BP, cardiovascular problems and kidney damage. During pregnancy, it is harmful to the growth of the foetus, and is seen to induce preterm births.

The Principal Bench had then noted that the report raises substantial issues relating to compliance with environmental norms, and asked DPCC and other stakeholders, including the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), to file a response.

The October 15 Hearing

During the October 15 hearing, DPCC's counsel urged the Principal Bench to grant an additional four weeks' time to submit its response. In his order, Justice Shrivastava noted that in spite of the earlier opportunity, DPCC hadn't filed a reply till now.