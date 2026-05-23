NGT Orders SACON Director's Appearance In Ladakh Birdlife Case
The bench had taken suo motu notice following a news report of ETV Bharat, "'Ladakh Birdlife Comprising 430 Species In Dire Need Of Protection".
Published : May 23, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the director of the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) to appear before it after it failed to file a comprehensive response along with the recommendations to solve the issue relating to protect over 430 species of birds in Ladakh.
The Principal Bench of the Tribunal issued the directive during a hearing of a case, which was registered by it after it took suo motu notice following a news report of ETV Bharat headlined "Ladakh Birdlife Comprising 430 Species In Dire Need Of Protection" on November 16, 2024.
The matter was heard by a Bench comprising chairperson Justice Prakash Srivastava and expert member Dr Afroz Ahmad. During the recent hearing, the tribunal had noted that despite service of notice to SACON, Anaikatty, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, which is the only institution in India specifically dedicated to ornithology and the natural history of birds, it was not represented.
The tribunal has told the director of SACON to appear virtually on the next date of hearing to assist it. During the hearing of the case on January 28, the tribunal had impleaded SACON as an additional respondent in order to have an independent assessment of the issue.
It then asked for filing a comprehensive response along with the recommendations to solve the matter.
As per the news report of ETV Bharat, the sanctuary, located in Ladakh, is facing environmental threats, particularly due to climate change, habitat degradation, and human activities. These factors are endangering the rich biodiversity of the sanctuary and threatening the survival of various bird species.
The article highlighted that the sanctuary supports both migratory and resident bird species, including the Tibetan Snowcock, Himalayan Griffon Vulture, and Bar-headed Goose, and serves as an important site for birdwatching, ecotourism, and scientific research. It noted that climate change has impacted bird distribution patterns in Ladakh.
Birds traditionally found in lower altitudes around Kargil or the Sham region are now being spotted in higher elevations near Leh and the Rong region of eastern Ladakh. The House Sparrow's declining presence in Leh Town due to urbanisation and the delayed migration patterns of winter visitors by 10-15 days in 2024 exemplify these changes.
The Black-Throated Thrush, typically seen by mid-October, was only spotted in November 2024, coinciding with one of the warmest years on record.
Furthermore, it was reported that the threats to the sanctuary's biodiversity are multifaceted. Climate change, particularly shifts in weather patterns and temperature conditions, has disrupted the natural cycles that birds depend on for sustenance and breeding. These alterations have made it increasingly difficult for birds to find reliable food sources and suitable nesting locations.
It was mentioned that the region's growing human footprint poses another significant threat. As Ladakh's population expands, there is an increasing demand for urban development, farming land, and new infrastructure. This expansion steadily encroaches on the natural territories that birds have historically inhabited. The wildlife sanctuary faces mounting pressure as these human activities continue to shrink available habitats. Tourism presents a double-edged sword for the region. While it contributes positively to the local economy, its environmental impact is concerning.
It pointed out that the constant flow of visitors results in habitat disturbance, increased pollution levels, and waste accumulation. These tourist-related activities create additional stress on the bird populations, further compromising their ability to thrive in their natural environment.
The next hearing is scheduled for August 21.
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