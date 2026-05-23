ETV Bharat / bharat

NGT Orders SACON Director's Appearance In Ladakh Birdlife Case

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the director of the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) to appear before it after it failed to file a comprehensive response along with the recommendations to solve the issue relating to protect over 430 species of birds in Ladakh.

The Principal Bench of the Tribunal issued the directive during a hearing of a case, which was registered by it after it took suo motu notice following a news report of ETV Bharat headlined "Ladakh Birdlife Comprising 430 Species In Dire Need Of Protection" on November 16, 2024.

The matter was heard by a Bench comprising chairperson Justice Prakash Srivastava and expert member Dr Afroz Ahmad. During the recent hearing, the tribunal had noted that despite service of notice to SACON, Anaikatty, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, which is the only institution in India specifically dedicated to ornithology and the natural history of birds, it was not represented.

The tribunal has told the director of SACON to appear virtually on the next date of hearing to assist it. During the hearing of the case on January 28, the tribunal had impleaded SACON as an additional respondent in order to have an independent assessment of the issue.

It then asked for filing a comprehensive response along with the recommendations to solve the matter.

As per the news report of ETV Bharat, the sanctuary, located in Ladakh, is facing environmental threats, particularly due to climate change, habitat degradation, and human activities. These factors are endangering the rich biodiversity of the sanctuary and threatening the survival of various bird species.

The article highlighted that the sanctuary supports both migratory and resident bird species, including the Tibetan Snowcock, Himalayan Griffon Vulture, and Bar-headed Goose, and serves as an important site for birdwatching, ecotourism, and scientific research. It noted that climate change has impacted bird distribution patterns in Ladakh.