NGT Seeks Mapping, Medical Action Plan To Address Heavy Metal Pollution In UP

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed concern over rise in heavy metal contamination, particularly Chromium and Mercury, in the districts of Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, and Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The Tribunal has directed the concerned authorities to map and come up with a medical action plan for heavy metal pollution in Kanpur region. The direction was issued by a bench comprising NGT Chairperson Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Dr Afroz Ahmad during a hearing related to industrial and tannery pollution in the Kanpur region.

During the hearing, Amicus Curiae, Katyayni, informed the Tribunal that pollution has now spread beyond Rakhi Mandi, Afeem Kothi, and Juhi Bamburia to several new localities such as Gangaganj Panki, Swaraj Nagar, Ratanpur Colony, Tejab Mill Campus, Bajpai Nagar, Maiku Purwa, Rooma, and Kishanpur.

Blood sample studies show alarming levels of Chromium in residents' bodies, with over 95 per cent of tested individuals in Kanpur Nagar exceeding safe limits.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas, appearing virtually, recommended a comprehensive mapping of the region covering water, soil, air, and food chain contamination, suggesting the involvement of AIIMS, IIT Kanpur, and GSVMM College, Kanpur. He also advised using corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for public health and remediation.

The Tribunal has directed the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh and the Secretary, Health Department to submit a detailed action plan within two weeks. It also asked to identify affected villages, towns, and populations,