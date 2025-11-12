NGT Seeks Mapping, Medical Action Plan To Address Heavy Metal Pollution In UP
Blood sample studies show alarming levels of Chromium in residents' bodies with over 95 pc of tested individuals in Kanpur Nagar exceeding safe limits.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 5:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed concern over rise in heavy metal contamination, particularly Chromium and Mercury, in the districts of Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, and Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh.
The Tribunal has directed the concerned authorities to map and come up with a medical action plan for heavy metal pollution in Kanpur region. The direction was issued by a bench comprising NGT Chairperson Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Dr Afroz Ahmad during a hearing related to industrial and tannery pollution in the Kanpur region.
During the hearing, Amicus Curiae, Katyayni, informed the Tribunal that pollution has now spread beyond Rakhi Mandi, Afeem Kothi, and Juhi Bamburia to several new localities such as Gangaganj Panki, Swaraj Nagar, Ratanpur Colony, Tejab Mill Campus, Bajpai Nagar, Maiku Purwa, Rooma, and Kishanpur.
Blood sample studies show alarming levels of Chromium in residents' bodies, with over 95 per cent of tested individuals in Kanpur Nagar exceeding safe limits.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas, appearing virtually, recommended a comprehensive mapping of the region covering water, soil, air, and food chain contamination, suggesting the involvement of AIIMS, IIT Kanpur, and GSVMM College, Kanpur. He also advised using corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for public health and remediation.
The Tribunal has directed the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh and the Secretary, Health Department to submit a detailed action plan within two weeks. It also asked to identify affected villages, towns, and populations,
In addition to this, the Tribunal sought a timeline for implementation of 22 key recommendations earlier accepted by the state government.
The Tribunal emphasized the need for rehabilitation centres, public awareness in vernacular media, and safe drinking water supply for affected communities. The case will be heard next on November 25.
Expert's view
Speaking to ETV Bharat, environment activist BS Vohra said, "Heavy metal contamination is a serious public health threat due to persistence and toxicity of metals like lead, mercury, cadmium, arsenic, and chromium. These accumulate in the body, causing neurological, kidney, respiratory, and developmental disorders, and even cancer. Mercury and chromium compounds are especially hazardous from industrial waste and contaminated water."
He asserted that the governments must enforce strict emission and waste disposal laws, monitor air, soil, and water quality. Public health screening, awareness programs, and adoption of international safety standards are essential to protect communities and ensure environmental sustainability, the environment activist added.
Also Read