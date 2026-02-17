ETV Bharat / bharat

NGT Nod To Great Nicobar Project Unfortunate, Disappointing: Environmentalists

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal's nod to the Great Nicobar project is disappointing and unfortunate and may have disastrous ecological impacts, according to environment enthusiasts. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday cleared the proposed International Container Transhipment Terminal in the Great Nicobar Island, saying adequate safeguards had been provided in the environmental clearance (EC) conditions.

The eastern zonal bench of Kolkata, headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, passed the order on Monday while hearing the objections to the proposed terminal, township, area development and a 450 MVA gas and solar-based power plant. Congress MP and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh, who has been vocal against the project, termed the decision “disappointing”.

“The decision of the National Green Tribunal giving its approval to the Great Nicobar project is deeply disappointing. There is clear evidence that the project will have disastrous ecological impacts,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

“The conditions for its clearance, which the NGT draws reference to, will do little to deal with the long-term consequences. The matter is, however, still under argument in the Calcutta High Court, which is the only beacon of hope now,” he added.

Debi Goenka, executive trustee at Conservation Action Trust, a Mumbai-based non-profit organisation, termed the NGT nod “unfortunate”. Conservation Action Trust is one of the entities to challenge the project in court.