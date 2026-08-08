ETV Bharat / bharat

NGT Issues Notices Over Untreated Sewage Discharge Into Bhagirathi River

Representational Image | Devotees take a dip at the Sangam of Alaknanda and Bhagirathi rivers at Devprayag, in Tehri Garhwal on Jun 07, 2026. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Taking note of the alleged discharge of untreated sewage into the Bhagirathi River in Uttarakhand’s Devprayag, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued notices to the concerned officials and stakeholders.

The matter was heard by the Principal Bench of the Tribunal comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Afroz Ahmad, in connection with alleged discharge of untreated sewage/septage into the River in Tehri Garhwal district of the state.

The matter has been registered by the NGT based on the letter petition sent by one Priyank Karnatak, Teerth Purohit, Badridham, raising an issue regarding the alleged discharge of sewage into the Bhagirath River.

The applicant stated that Devprayag is a sacred confluence point where the Bhagirathi and Alaknanda rivers merge to form the Ganges. He claimed that near the Devprayag Sangam area, just below Okaranand Public School, public toilets have been built for the convenience of the pilgrims.

The applicant alleged that the untreated sewage/septage from these toilets and the surrounding drains of Civil Lines is being discharged directly into the River without any treatment.