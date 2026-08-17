ETV Bharat / bharat

NGT Hears Plaint Of Public Health Risk From 'Informal' E-Waste Disposal In Bhopal, Redirects Case To Central Zone Bench

New Delhi: The Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal has taken up a complaint relating to alleged environmental pollution and public health risks arising from the unscientific disposal and informal processing of electronic waste (e-waste) in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

The matter was heard by a bench, comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel. The proceedings arose from a complaint submitted by Nitin Saxena through the Public Grievances Portal of the Tribunal.

As per the complaint, a substantial quantity of e-waste is generated in Bhopal every day, while only a limited proportion is claimed to be processed and disposed of through scientific methods. The applicant has alleged that the remaining e-waste is being handled through unauthorised scrap dealers and informal recycling units.

It was further alleged that improper dismantling and open burning of e-waste may release hazardous substances, including lead, mercury, cadmium and chromium into the atmosphere, potentially affecting air, soil and groundwater, and posing risks to public health.

Among others, the applicant has highlighted deterioration of air quality, groundwater and soil contamination, possible health impacts, while pointing at unauthorised e-waste processing units, and the reported non-functioning of an e-waste clinic in Bhopal.