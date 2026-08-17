NGT Hears Plaint Of Public Health Risk From 'Informal' E-Waste Disposal In Bhopal, Redirects Case To Central Zone Bench
Applicant highlighted deterioration of air quality, groundwater, soil contamination, possible health impacts from unauthorised e-waste processing units in the Madhya Pradesh capital, reports Santu Das.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 6:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal has taken up a complaint relating to alleged environmental pollution and public health risks arising from the unscientific disposal and informal processing of electronic waste (e-waste) in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.
The matter was heard by a bench, comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel. The proceedings arose from a complaint submitted by Nitin Saxena through the Public Grievances Portal of the Tribunal.
As per the complaint, a substantial quantity of e-waste is generated in Bhopal every day, while only a limited proportion is claimed to be processed and disposed of through scientific methods. The applicant has alleged that the remaining e-waste is being handled through unauthorised scrap dealers and informal recycling units.
It was further alleged that improper dismantling and open burning of e-waste may release hazardous substances, including lead, mercury, cadmium and chromium into the atmosphere, potentially affecting air, soil and groundwater, and posing risks to public health.
Among others, the applicant has highlighted deterioration of air quality, groundwater and soil contamination, possible health impacts, while pointing at unauthorised e-waste processing units, and the reported non-functioning of an e-waste clinic in Bhopal.
The applicant called for an investigation by a high-level joint committee, identification and action against unauthorised e-waste processing units, revival of the e-waste clinic, environmental compensation in accordance with the 'polluter pays' principle, establishment of collection centres and authorised recycling facilities, public awareness measures, and a time-bound action taken report on the above.
During the recent hearing, the Tribunal recorded that the applicant appeared through video conferencing, but the bench could not interact with him or hear his submissions due to a technical (audio) problem at his end.
The Tribunal granted an adjournment to enable the applicant to appear and produce material in support of averments made in the original application on the next date of hearing.
The Principal bench observed that the alleged cause of action arose within the jurisdiction of the Central Zone bench of the NGT in Bhopal. Accordingly, the registry has been directed to list the matter before the Central Zone bench in Bhopal on August 31, after obtaining necessary orders for the transfer from the Chairperson, Justice Prakash Shrivastava, if required.
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