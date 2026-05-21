ETV Bharat / bharat

NGT Clears Ayodhya Bypass Expansion In Bhopal With Strict Green Safeguards

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has given its nod to proceed with the Ayodhya Bypass Expansion Project in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, subject to strict environmental safeguards.

The Principal Bench of the Tribunal has given its approval after disposing of a petition concerning the proposed felling of trees for the Asharam Tiraha to Ratnagiri Tiraha Ayodhya Bypass Expansion Project in Bhopal.

The matter was heard by a Bench comprising the Chairperson, Justice Prakash Shrivastava, the Judicial Member, Justice Sheo Kumar Singh, and the Expert Members, A Senthil Vel and Sudhir Kumar.

The applicant challenged the large-scale tree cutting proposed for the six-laning and widening of the Ayodhya Bypass road project, raising concerns about environmental degradation, rising urban temperatures, and non-compliance with the Madhya Pradesh Vrikshon Ka Parirakshan (Nagariya Kshetra) Adhiniyam, 2001.

During the hearing on Monday, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) submitted that the project is of national importance and necessary to address severe traffic congestion, accident-prone black spots, and increasing vehicular load in Bhopal.

The NHAI also informed the Tribunal that permissions for tree felling had been obtained from the competent authorities and that compensatory plantation measures would be undertaken in accordance with environmental norms.