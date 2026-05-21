NGT Clears Ayodhya Bypass Expansion In Bhopal With Strict Green Safeguards
The NGT has approved Bhopal's Ayodhya Bypass Expansion, allowing tree felling with strict environmental safeguards, compensatory plantations, and 15-year monitoring protocols, reports Santu Das.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has given its nod to proceed with the Ayodhya Bypass Expansion Project in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, subject to strict environmental safeguards.
The Principal Bench of the Tribunal has given its approval after disposing of a petition concerning the proposed felling of trees for the Asharam Tiraha to Ratnagiri Tiraha Ayodhya Bypass Expansion Project in Bhopal.
The matter was heard by a Bench comprising the Chairperson, Justice Prakash Shrivastava, the Judicial Member, Justice Sheo Kumar Singh, and the Expert Members, A Senthil Vel and Sudhir Kumar.
The applicant challenged the large-scale tree cutting proposed for the six-laning and widening of the Ayodhya Bypass road project, raising concerns about environmental degradation, rising urban temperatures, and non-compliance with the Madhya Pradesh Vrikshon Ka Parirakshan (Nagariya Kshetra) Adhiniyam, 2001.
During the hearing on Monday, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) submitted that the project is of national importance and necessary to address severe traffic congestion, accident-prone black spots, and increasing vehicular load in Bhopal.
The NHAI also informed the Tribunal that permissions for tree felling had been obtained from the competent authorities and that compensatory plantation measures would be undertaken in accordance with environmental norms.
After considering the submissions and reports placed on record, the Tribunal held that there was no illegality in the permissions granted for tree felling and permitted the project to proceed.
However, it has issued several important environmental directions:
- Strict compliance with the Madhya Pradesh tree protection law and environmental regulations
- Implementation of compensatory afforestation and plantation policies under the Green Highways Policy
- Monitoring of compensatory plantation for 15 years through a technical committee comprising officials from the Forest Department, Municipal Corporation, Horticulture Department and State Pollution Control Board.
In addition to that, the Tribunal has also asked for compliance with recommendations of the Centrally Empowered Committee, besides submission of details by NHAI regarding funds deposited and utilised for plantation, and Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA)-related activities during the last five years and verification by the State Pollution Control Board regarding utilisation of afforestation funds and survival rates of planted trees.
The Tribunal has observed that while environmental protection and preservation of urban green cover are of utmost importance, infrastructure projects of national significance may proceed subject to strict compliance with environmental safeguards and compensatory measures.
The application and all pending interlocutory applications were accordingly disposed of.
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