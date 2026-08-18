NGT Asks ICMR To Submit Progress Report On Study Of Cancer-Causing Chemicals In Cars
ICMR scientist Sivaperumal informed NGT that the study commenced on November 3, 2025, and is proposed to be completed within 18 months, reports Santu Das.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday directed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to submit a progress report on its ongoing study of exposure to cancer-causing chemicals inside cars.
The directive was issued by the principal bench of the Tribunal comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Dr Afroz Ahmad while hearing a petition on a report titled 'People Are Breathing In Cancer-Causing Chemicals In Their Cars, Study Find'.
During the hearing, ICMR scientist Sivaperumal, through video conferencing, informed the Tribunal that the study commenced on November 3, 2025, and is proposed to be completed within 18 months.
According to the submissions made before the Tribunal, the study covers three regions — Southern, Eastern and Western India. In each region, 60 samples are proposed to be collected and analysed, along with 97 control samples.
The ICMR has informed the Tribunal that 50 samples had been collected from the Western region and 40 samples had been analysed as on the date of hearing. It further disclosed that the entire exercise is expected to be completed by May 2, 2027.
Taking note of the progress, the Tribunal permitted ICMR to file a further progress report at least one week before the next hearing on November 4.
It may be mentioned that the maiden hearing on the matter was held on July 2, 2024, when the principal bench observed that the matter was related to a research study published in Environmental Science and Technology claiming that vehicles contain cancer-causing chemicals.
Referring to the news report, it then noted that researchers analysed the cabin air of 101 electric, gas, and hybrid vehicles manufactured from 2015 to 2022, and found that 99% of these vehicles had a flame retardant known as TCIPP, which is presently under probe by the US National Toxicology Program as a potential carcinogen.
The Tribunal observed that these flame retardants also pose neurological and reproductive harm.
Earlier this year, a health expert said the concern around flame-retardant chemicals used in vehicle interiors was very real, which should not be underestimated.
"These substances, commonly present in seat cushioning, dashboards, carpets and plastic components, can slowly leach into the air and dust inside car cabins, leading to chronic exposure through inhalation and skin contact. Individuals who spend long hours in vehicles — such as daily commuters, cab drivers and commercial drivers — are particularly vulnerable," Dr Shipra Gupta, associate consultant oncologist at Paras Health in Gurugram, told ETV Bharat.
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