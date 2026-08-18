ETV Bharat / bharat

NGT Asks ICMR To Submit Progress Report On Study Of Cancer-Causing Chemicals In Cars

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday directed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to submit a progress report on its ongoing study of exposure to cancer-causing chemicals inside cars.

The directive was issued by the principal bench of the Tribunal comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Dr Afroz Ahmad while hearing a petition on a report titled 'People Are Breathing In Cancer-Causing Chemicals In Their Cars, Study Find'.

During the hearing, ICMR scientist Sivaperumal, through video conferencing, informed the Tribunal that the study commenced on November 3, 2025, and is proposed to be completed within 18 months.

According to the submissions made before the Tribunal, the study covers three regions — Southern, Eastern and Western India. In each region, 60 samples are proposed to be collected and analysed, along with 97 control samples.

The ICMR has informed the Tribunal that 50 samples had been collected from the Western region and 40 samples had been analysed as on the date of hearing. It further disclosed that the entire exercise is expected to be completed by May 2, 2027.

Taking note of the progress, the Tribunal permitted ICMR to file a further progress report at least one week before the next hearing on November 4.