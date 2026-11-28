ETV Bharat / bharat

NGT-Appointed Body Proposes State-Level Coordination Panel To Protect Ghoramara Island From Erosion

Kolkata: A National Green Tribunal-appointed body has proposed constituting a state-level coordination and implementation committee to save the Sundarbans Delta's riverine Ghoramara Island and its steadily shrinking population from erosion.

It said the committee should facilitate dovetailing available funds under central and state government schemes, departmental programmes and other relevant rural development, plantation, soil and water conservation, livelihood and infrastructure programmes to arrest further erosion of the island on the Hooghly estuarine system.

The approach should focus on reducing risks to settlements, essential infrastructure, agricultural areas and other vulnerable assets, rather than attempting to arrest the natural evolution of the entire island, the NGT-appointed body said. Ghoramara, a low-lying deltaic island surrounded by active tidal channels, has been in the news for several years due to land erosion.

A report placed before the NGT noted that historical maps and satellite observations document substantial changes in the island's geographical configuration and extent over the past several decades.

It also noted that available historical information indicates a substantial decline in the island's population over time, noting that a Geological Survey of India report cites an earlier population of approximately 40,000 and around 5,000 in the 1991 Census.

"A state-level coordination and implementation committee may be constituted by the Government of West Bengal, comprising representatives of key departments and agencies concerned with coastal protection, environmental management, rural development, disaster management, infrastructure and administration," the report stated.

Initiating suo motu proceedings based on a news report concerning coastal erosion in the Sundarbans, particularly the Ghoramara Island, and the associated risks to habitation, agricultural land and mangrove ecosystems, the NGT's Principal Bench in New Delhi, on October 11, 2025, directed the constitution of a joint committee.

Comprising the deputy director general of forests, regional office, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhubaneswar, and the principal chief conservator of forests, West Bengal, the committee was directed to prepare a comprehensive plan for coastal erosion management, protection of mangrove forests and enhancement of mangrove coverage.

The report submitted to the NGT on November 26 stated that the state-level committee may be chaired by a senior officer of the state and include representatives of the Irrigation and Waterways department, West Bengal Coastal Zone Management Authority (WBCZMA), Forest department, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj department, Environment department, Disaster Management department, district administration and other relevant departments or technical institutions.

It suggested that WBCZMA may be designated as the nodal agency for coordination of the management plan, facilitating convergence of financial resources and coordinating the financing of activities to be undertaken by the respective departments under applicable schemes, programmes and budgetary provisions.

The report suggested that in addition to coordinating the management plan for the inhabited Ghoramara Island, the committee may undertake or facilitate the study and assessment of other vulnerable islands in the Sundarbans and prepare tailored plans taking into account their vulnerability, geomorphological conditions, exposed settlements, ecological characteristics and feasible management interventions.

The NGT-appointed committee noted the shoreline changes at Ghoramara Island occur within a dynamic estuarine and deltaic environment characterised by erosion, accretion, sediment redistribution and channel movement.