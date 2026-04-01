ETV Bharat / bharat

NGOs' Denial Of Arrest Of Russian National In Mizoram Contrary To State Police Statement, Says CNEISS

New Delhi: The Centre for North East India Security Studies (CNEISS) on Wednesday asserted that the statement by Chakma Joint NGOs and Village Councils that Russian national, Igor Babko, was not arrested from Rajiv Nagar in Mizoram's Mamit district was contrary to the official statements issued by the state police.

The Delhi based security think tank claimed that the Chakma Joint NGOs and village Councils of Rajiv Nagar, in a statement on Tuesday, stated that “after detailed verification the reports of arrest of Russian national from Rajiv Nagar were found to be false, misleading and completely unverified (fake news)”.

In a communique' , the CNEISS said, "The arrest of Igor Babko, Russian national from Rajiv Nagar area of Mamit district was first confirmed by the Mizoram Police and reported (on media) on March 26 quoting senior police officials of Mizoram. Therefore, the statement of the Joint Chakma NGOs and the Village Council of Rajiv Nagar is contrary to the official statements of Mizoram police to the media.”

The think tank stated that based on the reported statement of Mizoram Police to the media, it further conducted its own investigation.