NGOs' Denial Of Arrest Of Russian National In Mizoram Contrary To State Police Statement, Says CNEISS
The think tank asserted that the Joint Chakma NGOs and Village Councils of Rajiv Nagar cannot be the supra authorities to investigate the arrest.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre for North East India Security Studies (CNEISS) on Wednesday asserted that the statement by Chakma Joint NGOs and Village Councils that Russian national, Igor Babko, was not arrested from Rajiv Nagar in Mizoram's Mamit district was contrary to the official statements issued by the state police.
The Delhi based security think tank claimed that the Chakma Joint NGOs and village Councils of Rajiv Nagar, in a statement on Tuesday, stated that “after detailed verification the reports of arrest of Russian national from Rajiv Nagar were found to be false, misleading and completely unverified (fake news)”.
In a communique' , the CNEISS said, "The arrest of Igor Babko, Russian national from Rajiv Nagar area of Mamit district was first confirmed by the Mizoram Police and reported (on media) on March 26 quoting senior police officials of Mizoram. Therefore, the statement of the Joint Chakma NGOs and the Village Council of Rajiv Nagar is contrary to the official statements of Mizoram police to the media.”
The think tank stated that based on the reported statement of Mizoram Police to the media, it further conducted its own investigation.
“Local Chakma sources informed that the visit of Igor Babko to Chakma village, Rajiv Nagar was organised by Parbatta Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS ) Mizoram-in-charge Udayan Chakma alias Jit from Ananta Master Para village of Khagrachari district of Bangladesh and PCJSS in charge of Mamit district Binanda Chakma from Dighinala of Khagrachari district of Bangladesh. Before proceeding to Mizoram, Igor Babko had also visited Mittigachari village of Kanchanpur, North Tripura which is locally known as the PCJSS base camp. On Tripura side, PCJSS arms commander, Jyotishman Chakma @ Bulbul from Pankhaiya Para village of Khagrachari district coordinated the visit of Igor Babko," it said.
The CNEISS further said, “This attempt to bring large number of suspicious foreigners by the PCJSS to the North East India is not new. On November 6, 2025, the representatives of PCJSS brought one Chinese national, Chun Kit Leong via Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport at Agartala and Leong was received at the airport by Bishnu Ranjan Chakma @ Nito, ex-body guard of PCJSS President Santu Larma. Chun Kit Leong was kept at the Tripura government owned Sonar Tari Hotel at Agartala from November 6 to 11, 2025 and was taken to Gandhachara under Dhalai district, the sensitive Indo-Bangladesh border from where PCJSS (Santu) operates and thereafter to Karbi Anglong, Assam.”
The think tank asserted that the Joint Chakma NGOs and Village Councils of Rajiv Nagar cannot be the supra authorities to investigate the arrest made by the governmental authorities and contradict the State law enforcement officials.
"Neither these organisations are representatives of the Bangladeshi armed group, PCJSS to speak on its behalf. Rather, as to why the Mizoram Police are being accused of making false statements requires investigation," it said.
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