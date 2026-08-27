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Over 29% Children Under Five Years Stunted; Jharkhand, Bihar, Gujarat, MP Among States With High Rates: NFHS-6 Report

Bhopal: Nearly three in every 10 children under the age of five in India are stunted, reveals the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6).

As per the survey, India's overall stunting rate stands at 29.3 percent, an improvement from 35.5 per cent in NFHS-5. The figures, however, vary widely across states and Union Territories.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli, counted among tribal-dominated areas and regions known for their natural beauty, tops the country in terms of stunted children under five with an overall rate of 37.1 percent. The situation is comparatively better in urban areas, where the percentage is 28.7 percent, while in rural areas, 45 percent of children are stunted due to malnutrition. On average, one in every three children in the Union Territory is stunted.

Next in the list are Meghalaya (36.8 percent) and Bihar at 35.6 percent. Gujarat stands at 35.3 percent, Jharkhand at 35 percent, while Lakshadweep has a rate of 34.1 percent.

A comparision between rural and urban scenario on stunting and state-wise ranking (MHFW)

Bihar has improved from its earlier position but continues to remain among the states with a high prevalence of stunting. Uttar Pradesh has also recorded improvement, although 31.5 percent of children under five remain stunted.

Madhya Pradesh At 31.4%

Madhya Pradesh has also shown improvement compared with the previous survey, but 31.4 percent of children under five are still stunted, according to the data cited in the report. The state remains among the top 10 states with high stunting rates.

The NFHS-6 data compiled by SBI Research also shows that Madhya Pradesh's rate fell from 35.7 percent in NFHS-5 to 31.4 percent in NFHS-6.

The problem is more visible in some tribal-dominated districts. In Alirajpur, 34.5 percent of children are reported to be stunted. The figure is 23.9 percent in Chhindwara. In Dhar, the rate is 28.8 percent in urban areas and 38.6 percent in rural areas. In Khargone, the figure is 36 percent in rural areas and 31.4 percent in urban areas.

Nutrition, Zinc Among Factors Linked To Growth

Experts quoted in the report have linked poor nutrition to impaired growth among children. Adequate protein, calcium, vitamin D and other nutrients are important for children's physical development.

Prof Arvind Kumar Shukla, Vice-Chancellor of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University in Gwalior, said the research has examined the link between zinc deficiency and body growth. "A joint research by the Indian Institute of Soils and AIIMS had found that if there is a deficiency of zinc in the soil, it affects the growth of the body. When a person consumes food with low zinc content, the development of enzymes present in the body is directly affected. Stunting is also one of its consequences. However, zinc deficiency is not the only reason for stunting," he said.

Prof Shukla pointed out that highest zinc deficiency in soil in India has been found in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. According to Prof Shukla, a study of 100 stunted children found zinc deficiency in 36 per cent of them, while other children had factors including protein deficiency or genetic causes.

Trend of stunting in children under five years of age (MHFW)

Explaining the connection between zinc deficiency and stunting, he said, "We conducted a study on 100 children who remained stunted. In some, protein deficiency was one of the reasons. Some remained short due to genetic reasons. But 36 percent of these children were found to have zinc deficiency. This figure makes the picture quite clear. Earlier, three districts in Madhya Pradesh including Mandla, Betul and Jhabua were found to have low zinc levels in their soil."

Experts Stress Better Diet For Children