Over 29% Children Under Five Years Stunted; Jharkhand, Bihar, Gujarat, MP Among States With High Rates: NFHS-6 Report
The National Family Health Survey-6 has highlighted the continuing challenge of child nutrition and growth in the country, reports Shifali Pandey.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Bhopal: Nearly three in every 10 children under the age of five in India are stunted, reveals the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6).
As per the survey, India's overall stunting rate stands at 29.3 percent, an improvement from 35.5 per cent in NFHS-5. The figures, however, vary widely across states and Union Territories.
Dadra and Nagar Haveli, counted among tribal-dominated areas and regions known for their natural beauty, tops the country in terms of stunted children under five with an overall rate of 37.1 percent. The situation is comparatively better in urban areas, where the percentage is 28.7 percent, while in rural areas, 45 percent of children are stunted due to malnutrition. On average, one in every three children in the Union Territory is stunted.
Next in the list are Meghalaya (36.8 percent) and Bihar at 35.6 percent. Gujarat stands at 35.3 percent, Jharkhand at 35 percent, while Lakshadweep has a rate of 34.1 percent.
Bihar has improved from its earlier position but continues to remain among the states with a high prevalence of stunting. Uttar Pradesh has also recorded improvement, although 31.5 percent of children under five remain stunted.
Madhya Pradesh At 31.4%
Madhya Pradesh has also shown improvement compared with the previous survey, but 31.4 percent of children under five are still stunted, according to the data cited in the report. The state remains among the top 10 states with high stunting rates.
The NFHS-6 data compiled by SBI Research also shows that Madhya Pradesh's rate fell from 35.7 percent in NFHS-5 to 31.4 percent in NFHS-6.
The problem is more visible in some tribal-dominated districts. In Alirajpur, 34.5 percent of children are reported to be stunted. The figure is 23.9 percent in Chhindwara. In Dhar, the rate is 28.8 percent in urban areas and 38.6 percent in rural areas. In Khargone, the figure is 36 percent in rural areas and 31.4 percent in urban areas.
Nutrition, Zinc Among Factors Linked To Growth
Experts quoted in the report have linked poor nutrition to impaired growth among children. Adequate protein, calcium, vitamin D and other nutrients are important for children's physical development.
Prof Arvind Kumar Shukla, Vice-Chancellor of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University in Gwalior, said the research has examined the link between zinc deficiency and body growth. "A joint research by the Indian Institute of Soils and AIIMS had found that if there is a deficiency of zinc in the soil, it affects the growth of the body. When a person consumes food with low zinc content, the development of enzymes present in the body is directly affected. Stunting is also one of its consequences. However, zinc deficiency is not the only reason for stunting," he said.
Prof Shukla pointed out that highest zinc deficiency in soil in India has been found in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. According to Prof Shukla, a study of 100 stunted children found zinc deficiency in 36 per cent of them, while other children had factors including protein deficiency or genetic causes.
Explaining the connection between zinc deficiency and stunting, he said, "We conducted a study on 100 children who remained stunted. In some, protein deficiency was one of the reasons. Some remained short due to genetic reasons. But 36 percent of these children were found to have zinc deficiency. This figure makes the picture quite clear. Earlier, three districts in Madhya Pradesh including Mandla, Betul and Jhabua were found to have low zinc levels in their soil."
Experts Stress Better Diet For Children
Dr Sunita Parmar said improving children's nutrition requires greater awareness among families, particularly mothers. She pointed to Madhya Pradesh's large soybean production but said the crop is not adequately included in the local diet. "For our height to increase, it is very important for our body mass to be muscular. We have a deficiency of this here. Madhya Pradesh is known as a soya state, but soybean is not part of our diet. We have also worked on this in the field. Every farmer has soybean in their fields, but soybean is not part of their diet. We will have to make soybean-based options available at the local level, such as soy biscuits, snacks and upma," she said.
She also stressed the need for adequate protein in the diets of pregnant women and children.
"We will also have to educate mothers, only then will these cases come down. In my view, stunting is higher in Meghalaya and the Meghalaya government is also working extensively on it. The project we have here, Samvardhan, exists there under a different name. The reason is the same everywhere; we just need to create awareness. Proper protein-rich diets must be provided to pregnant women and children," Dr Sunita added.
Several States Show Improvement
NFH Survey has also recorded improvement in stunting rates in several parts of the country. In West Bengal, the proportion of stunted children fell sharply from 33.8 percent in NFHS-5 to 22.4 percent in NFHS-6. Karnataka's rate fell from 35.4 percent to 26.5 percent, while Telangana's rate dropped from 33.1 percent to 27 percent.
In Jammu and Kashmir, the figure has fallen to 19.3 percent in urban areas, while in rural areas it has come down directly to 21 percent from 26 percent.
Kerala, on the other hand, has a relatively lower rate, while Goa has also shown improvement compared with the previous survey.
As per the survey, the percentage of stunted children in Kerala is 10.8 percent in urban areas and 21.3 percent in rural areas. As far as Goa is concerned, 18.8 percent of children in urban areas and 20.0 percent in rural areas are stunted. In NFHS-5, the percentage in rural areas was around 25 percent.
'Only Rs 12 Spent A Day On Nutrition For A Malnourished Child'
Raising concerns over the overall situation, Vikrant Bhuria, president of the Tribal Congress in Madhya Pradesh, said, "We asked in the Assembly how much money is being spent on children, especially in tribal blocks, to eliminate malnutrition. In response, the information revealed that only Rs 12 per day is given for nutritional food for a malnourished child."
Bhuria said, "The Women and Child Development Department, which is responsible for this, has also not kept a separate budget for children in tribal areas who are becoming stunted due to malnutrition. Even at the rehabilitation centres, where extremely weak children come for treatment, only Rs 980 is spent on nutrition. The report shows that Madhya Pradesh is still among the top ten states in the country in terms of stunted children."
What Causes Stunting In Children Aged 0-5 Years?
Stunting is also linked to malnutrition among mothers. Experts said that if a mother is anaemic or malnourished during pregnancy and the child does not receive nutritious food after birth, the child can become vulnerable to diseases. This can hinder physical development, leaving children significantly shorter and smaller in build than other children of the same age, they said.
Among stunted children aged 0-5 years, a large proportion are affected by malnutrition. In some cases, the reason can also be genetic. Children can inherit a tendency to be shorter if their parents are of shorter height. Hormonal factors can also contribute to the condition, experts added.
Types Of Soil In Madhya Pradesh
As per the available information, there are four types of soil found in Madhya Pradesh. The first is yellow soil and the most widespread is black soil. The second is alluvial soil, found in the Gwalior-Chambal region. The third is red soil. The fourth is mixed soil, which contains characteristics of both black and alluvial soil.
Research has also found that zinc deficiency is highest in alluvial soils, and is also increasing in black soil. One reason for this is the use of chemical fertilisers to increase crop productivity. Higher production is leading to depletion of nutrients, particularly zinc, from the soil, experts said.
The ideal amount of zinc in soil is considered to be more than 0.75 ppm (parts per million) and up to 2 ppm. Levels below this are considered zinc deficiency, while levels above 10 ppm are considered to indicate increasing toxicity in the soil.
The National Family Health Survey-6 covered 715 districts across the country, with fieldwork conducted between May 2023 and December 2024.
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