NExT Will Be Implemented Only After Addressing Concerns Of All Stakeholders: NMC Chairman

Amaravati: The National Exit Test (NExT), a standardised qualifying exam for medical graduates, will be implemented after two to three years, but only after addressing the concerns of various stakeholders, said Dr Abhijat Chandrakant Seth, chairman of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

NExt will replace the MBBS final and NEET PG exams and also serve as a licentiate exam for medical practice registration.

"The NExT is a better and robust system. It is an innovative concept that will pave the future of medical education in India. The concerns of stakeholders, such as universities, educational institutions, students, and teaching staff, about this new system are being addressed and it will be implemented only after securing full approval and support," said Dr Seth in an interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat.

This exam, initially aimed for implementation last year for the 2020 MBBS batch was deferred due to various legal, infrastructural and logistics challenges. Once implemented, it will replace multiple tests including, MBBS final-year exam, NEET-PG admission test and the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) for students who have completed their medical degrees abroad.

50% Seats For Meritorious Students In Medical Colleges

Speaking about the fee structures in medical colleges, Dr Seth said Andhra Pradesh has the authority to decide on the fees but NMC has released guidelines under which, half of the total seats must be allocated to meritorious students and remaining half to students securing admission under management quota.

"If the infrastructure in medical colleges is not fully developed, there will be problem in granting recognition to those institutions. In the revised application guidelines, we have reduced the previously existing 42 standards to 20. Under no circumstances will we grant seats or recognition to medical colleges that lack adequate infrastructure," he added.