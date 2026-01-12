NExT Will Be Implemented Only After Addressing Concerns Of All Stakeholders: NMC Chairman
NExt is a single-window assessment that will replace MBBS final-year exam, NEET-PG admission test and FMGE.
Amaravati: The National Exit Test (NExT), a standardised qualifying exam for medical graduates, will be implemented after two to three years, but only after addressing the concerns of various stakeholders, said Dr Abhijat Chandrakant Seth, chairman of the National Medical Commission (NMC).
NExt will replace the MBBS final and NEET PG exams and also serve as a licentiate exam for medical practice registration.
"The NExT is a better and robust system. It is an innovative concept that will pave the future of medical education in India. The concerns of stakeholders, such as universities, educational institutions, students, and teaching staff, about this new system are being addressed and it will be implemented only after securing full approval and support," said Dr Seth in an interview with Eenadu-ETV Bharat.
This exam, initially aimed for implementation last year for the 2020 MBBS batch was deferred due to various legal, infrastructural and logistics challenges. Once implemented, it will replace multiple tests including, MBBS final-year exam, NEET-PG admission test and the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) for students who have completed their medical degrees abroad.
50% Seats For Meritorious Students In Medical Colleges
Speaking about the fee structures in medical colleges, Dr Seth said Andhra Pradesh has the authority to decide on the fees but NMC has released guidelines under which, half of the total seats must be allocated to meritorious students and remaining half to students securing admission under management quota.
"If the infrastructure in medical colleges is not fully developed, there will be problem in granting recognition to those institutions. In the revised application guidelines, we have reduced the previously existing 42 standards to 20. Under no circumstances will we grant seats or recognition to medical colleges that lack adequate infrastructure," he added.
Dr Seth said that the medical education and healthcare services have two parallel systems, public and private, but there is no coordination between them. If these two systems work together for the needs of medical education under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, it will be beneficial for both, along with the efficient utilisation of existing resources, he said adding, the PPP model is the best way forward to strengthen medical education. The quality of healthcare services for the poor will improve and they will receive quality education.
75,000 UG And PG Seats In Next Five Years
"We have set a target of increasing seats in medical colleges at the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) levels in the next five years. We plan to increase an additional 75,000 seats in the UG and PG levels. In 2024-25 academic session, over 18,000 seats were added. We will increase the number of seats as per requirement and in accordance with guidelines and international standards, ensuring greater benefit for all," Dr Seth said.
He also said that the development and implementation of a family medicine curriculum is necessary to encourage doctors who can serve in rural areas. Family medicine will help increase the number of doctors in rural areas, he added.
Committee To Evaluate FMGE
It has been seen that students are failing at the FMGE, a mandatory screening test in India for students who got their medical degree from a foreign institution, ensuring they meet medical practice standards to register with the NMC or State Medical Councils. There are many reasons for poor performance namely language problem, lack of uniformity in curriculum and teaching quality, and lack of proper understanding of the Indian medical education system.
"To study this issue, a committee has been formed at the NMC level with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs. This committee will provide opinions and suggestions on FMGE, differences with the NMC syllabus, theory, and practicals. Based on the report, we will take steps to implement a proper accreditation process and ensure that the screening is carried out effectively," Dr Seth added.
