ETV Bharat / bharat

'Next Decade Belongs To India': At Davos, Pralhad Joshi Says Clean Energy Driving Jobs & Growth In The Country

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurates the India Pavilion at the World Economic Forum, in Davos in presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ( @CMOfficeAssam X/ANI Photo )

New Delhi: India’s energy transition has been deliberately designed as a tool for industrial growth, job creation and global competitiveness, particularly for emerging economies, said Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday.

Addressing a high-level session on “Energy: The Great Funding Gap” at the Forum, the Minister underlined that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has transformed its clean energy transition into a people-centric development movement, while simultaneously strengthening energy security and lowering costs for industry. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy quoted Minister Joshi as saying, "From Davos to Delhi, The Next Decade belongs to India."

The Minister stated that India has already achieved 267 GW of installed non-fossil energy capacity, with renewables now accounting for around 52 percent of the country’s total installed power capacity, well ahead of earlier timelines.

He emphasised that India views the energy transition not merely as an environmental imperative, but as a growth enabler, supporting rapid industrialisation and making electricity more affordable for businesses and households alike.

Highlighting flagship decentralised renewable energy programmes, the Minister said that PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana has enabled the installation of rooftop solar systems in 2.7 million households in the last two years alone, with a target of 10 million households, which is expected to generate around 30 GW of power.Under PM-KUSUM, more than 2.1 million farmers across the country have had their irrigation pumps solarised, significantly reducing dependence on subsidised grid power while enabling farmers to earn additional income by selling surplus electricity.