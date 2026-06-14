ETV Bharat / bharat

Newsclick's 'Friends, Ex-Colleagues' Seek Closure Of Cases, Restitution After HC Verdict

New Delhi: "Friends and former colleagues" of NewsClick on Sunday demanded the closure of all remaining cases against the news portal and its founder-editor, Prabir Purkayastha, restitution for those affected and an end to the use of probe agencies against independent journalism, days after the Delhi High Court quashed an FIR and Enforcement Directorate (ED) proceedings against them.

In a statement, the group said the court verdict has exposed the "weaponisation" of probe agencies against the media and vindicated NewsClick's journalism. Referring to the court's observations, it said the proceedings were found to be mala fide, arbitrary and a gross abuse of the process of law.

The signatories to the statement said Purkayastha spent 226 days in jail and that the freezing of NewsClick's assets led to the departure of more than 100 employees. They questioned who would be held accountable for the incarceration, loss of livelihoods and the chilling effect on independent journalism.