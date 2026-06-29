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Eight Newly Elected MPs, Including Mallikarjun Kharge, Take Oath As Rajya Sabha Members

C P Radhakrishnan, who administered the oath of office to the new Rajya Sabha members, congratulated and welcomed them into the House.

Kharge, Seven Others Take Oath As Rajya Sabha MPs
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan administers the oath to Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge as a Member of the Rajya Sabha at Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday, June 29, 2026. (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 29, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST

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Updated : June 29, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST

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New Delhi: Eight newly-elected MPs of the Rajya Sabha, including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and BJP leader Tarun Chugh, took oath as members of the Upper House on Monday.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to the new members.

While Kharge took the oath separately in Radhakrishnan’s chamber, the seven other members took oath in the Rajya Sabha chamber.

Among the new Rajya Sabha members, six are from the BJP, one each from Congress and NCP.

Apart from Kharge and Chugh, the six other new members included BJP leaders, Jitendra Meghjibhai Kanzariya and Mansingh Meraman Parmar (Gujarat), M Nagaraja (Karnataka), Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi (Manipur) and Alka Singh (Rajasthan), and NCP leader Rajendra Hiralal Jain (Maharashtra).

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Leader of the House J P Nadda, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal were present at the oath-taking, both inside the chairman's chamber as well as in the House.

Kharge took oath in Hindi while holding a copy of the Constitution in his hand. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were present during his oath-taking.

Radhakrishnan congratulated and welcome the new members into the House.

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Last Updated : June 29, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST

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