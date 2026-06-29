ETV Bharat / bharat

Eight Newly Elected MPs, Including Mallikarjun Kharge, Take Oath As Rajya Sabha Members

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan administers the oath to Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge as a Member of the Rajya Sabha at Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday, June 29, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Eight newly-elected MPs of the Rajya Sabha, including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and BJP leader Tarun Chugh, took oath as members of the Upper House on Monday.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to the new members.

While Kharge took the oath separately in Radhakrishnan’s chamber, the seven other members took oath in the Rajya Sabha chamber.

Among the new Rajya Sabha members, six are from the BJP, one each from Congress and NCP.