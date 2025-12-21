New Year, Christmas With Big Cats: Sariska Tiger Reserve Witnesses Full Booking; 'No Room' Situation In Hotels
The tiger reserve witnesses a huge rush of visitors on Christmas and New Year with gypsy safaris witnessing full booking for the New Year celebrations.
Published : December 21, 2025 at 6:38 PM IST
Alwar: Bookings for jungle safaris at the famous Sariska Tiger Reserve here in Rajasthan are full for the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations, officials said.
Besides bookings for jungle safaris in Sariska for the end of the year and the beginning of the New Year, most hotels in and around Sariska are also fully booked in advance. Tourists arriving in Sariska without advance bookings may face disappointment in their New Year celebrations.
Sariska's CCF Sangram Singh Katiyar said that the number of tourists is at its peak from Christmas to the first week of the New Year. “Many tourists want to spend the New Year and the end of the year in Sariska. This time, with the weekend falling on December 27-28, advance bookings filled up even faster. All bookings for gypsy safaris for the last days of the year and the beginning of the New Year are full,” Katiyar said.
Craze For Visiting Sariska On Year End
People plan trips during December, utilizing school winter vacation and public holidays with people from Delhi, Gurugram, NCR, Jaipur, and Alwar flocking to Sariska. The craze for safaris is at its peak from Christmas to the New Year, making advance booking essential. The number of tourists increases even more on weekends.
'No Room' Situation In Hotels
According to hotel owner Dinesh Durrani, there is a huge influx of tourists during the winter vacation at the end of the year and the beginning of the New Year. Most hotels in the Sariska Road, Thanagazi, Tehla area, and Alwar city are fully booked from the last week of December to the first week of the new year, he said.
Safari Closed On December 31st
The safari at Sariska Tiger Reserve will be closed on December 31, 2025, as it falls on a Wednesday. Safaris are closed every Wednesday at the reserve. Therefore, tourists will not get the opportunity to bid farewell to the old year with a tiger sighting. However, all slots for safaris on January 1, 2026, to start the New Year have already been booked.
Rich Tiger Sighting Chances
Sariska currently has approximately 50 tigers, significantly increasing the chances of tiger sightings during safaris. Tigresses ST-9, ST-21, ST-30, and other tigers are being easily spotted during recent safaris. This is why the craze for Sariska among tourists from the NCR, Jaipur, and other cities is continuously growing.
