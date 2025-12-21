ETV Bharat / bharat

New Year, Christmas With Big Cats: Sariska Tiger Reserve Witnesses Full Booking; 'No Room' Situation In Hotels

Alwar: Bookings for jungle safaris at the famous Sariska Tiger Reserve here in Rajasthan are full for the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations, officials said.

Besides bookings for jungle safaris in Sariska for the end of the year and the beginning of the New Year, most hotels in and around Sariska are also fully booked in advance. Tourists arriving in Sariska without advance bookings may face disappointment in their New Year celebrations.

A view of the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

Sariska's CCF Sangram Singh Katiyar said that the number of tourists is at its peak from Christmas to the first week of the New Year. “Many tourists want to spend the New Year and the end of the year in Sariska. This time, with the weekend falling on December 27-28, advance bookings filled up even faster. All bookings for gypsy safaris for the last days of the year and the beginning of the New Year are full,” Katiyar said.

Craze For Visiting Sariska On Year End

People plan trips during December, utilizing school winter vacation and public holidays with people from Delhi, Gurugram, NCR, Jaipur, and Alwar flocking to Sariska. The craze for safaris is at its peak from Christmas to the New Year, making advance booking essential. The number of tourists increases even more on weekends.