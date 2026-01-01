ETV Bharat / bharat

New Year 2026: President Murmu, PM Modi, Senior Leaders Extend Greetings; Pray For Peace And Prosperity In Society

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders extended New Year's greetings to the nation on Thursday, wishing for peace and prosperity in the society.

President Murmu called it a time for renewed energy, positive change and collective responsibility towards nation-building. She said the New Year symbolises fresh beginnings and offers an opportunity for reflection and setting new resolutions. She urged citizens to strengthen their commitment to national development, social harmony and environmental protection. "On the joyous occasion of the New Year, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians, both at home and abroad. The New Year symbolises new energy and positive change. It is also an opportunity for introspection and new resolutions. In this New Year, let us further refine our commitment to national development, social harmony, and environmental protection. May the year 2026 bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to all of you and reinvigorate our resolve to build a strong and bright India," she posted a message on X.

Extending New Year greetings, PM Modi said, "Wishing everyone a wonderful 2026! May the year ahead bring good health and prosperity, with success in your efforts and fulfilment in all that you do. Praying for peace and happiness in our society.