New Year 2026: President Murmu, PM Modi, Senior Leaders Extend Greetings; Pray For Peace And Prosperity In Society
May the year 2026 bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to all and reinvigorate our resolve to build a strong and bright India, President Murmu said.
Published : January 1, 2026 at 9:55 AM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders extended New Year's greetings to the nation on Thursday, wishing for peace and prosperity in the society.
President Murmu called it a time for renewed energy, positive change and collective responsibility towards nation-building. She said the New Year symbolises fresh beginnings and offers an opportunity for reflection and setting new resolutions. She urged citizens to strengthen their commitment to national development, social harmony and environmental protection. "On the joyous occasion of the New Year, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians, both at home and abroad. The New Year symbolises new energy and positive change. It is also an opportunity for introspection and new resolutions. In this New Year, let us further refine our commitment to national development, social harmony, and environmental protection. May the year 2026 bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to all of you and reinvigorate our resolve to build a strong and bright India," she posted a message on X.
Extending New Year greetings, PM Modi said, "Wishing everyone a wonderful 2026! May the year ahead bring good health and prosperity, with success in your efforts and fulfilment in all that you do. Praying for peace and happiness in our society.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also took to social media and extended his wishes. "Heartfelt New Year greetings to all of you. May the new year bring abundant happiness, good health, and success into your life," Rahul Gandhi said.
Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, extending his greetings, called on the people to fight for their fundamental rights and safeguard the Constitutional values."Let us make this year a mass movement to protect the rights of the vulnerable -- the right to work, the right to vote, and the right to live with dignity. Together, let us safeguard our Constitution and democratic values, empower citizens, and strengthen harmony in society," he said.
"Employment for our youth, safety for women, prosperity for farmers, dignity for those on the margins, and a better quality of life for all, these must be our shared resolve. May the year ahead bring happiness, prosperity, and progress to every one of you," Kharge added.
