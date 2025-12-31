ETV Bharat / bharat

New Year 2026: India on High Alert As Cities Roll Out Tight Security Measures

New Delhi: As India prepares to ring in the new year and immerse itself in 2026 celebrations, major cities in the country are on high alert, with police and civil authorities enforcing tighter security measures, including traffic restrictions, surveillance, and crowd-control measures.

On the eve of 2026, as people are preparing to welcome and celebrate the new year at homes, public spaces and party venues, security agencies are on alert to ensure that festivities remain safe and incident-free.

Authorities have warned against drunk driving, rowdy behaviour, illicit liquor, noise violations, and overcrowding, urging citizens to cooperate and follow the issued advisories for December 31 and January 1.

BSF intensifies vigilance along the Line of Control (LoC) to counter any potential infiltration attempts from across the border as the New Year approaches, in Gulmarg. (ANI)

Delhi

In the national capital, Delhi Police has intensified security and traffic enforcement across all districts ahead of New Year’s Eve, rolling out a citywide safety and vigilance plan to prevent accidents, drunk driving, illegal liquor movement and law-and-order incidents.

Delhi Police review the security arrangements at Connaught Place ahead of the New Year 2026 celebrations, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

Special focus has been placed on outer Delhi, border areas, party hotspots, busy markets, Metro stations, major intersections and accident-prone stretches. Police have stepped up night-time barricading, vehicle checks and integrated checkpoints, with extensive use of breathalyser and modern enforcement equipment to curb violations.

A senior police officer said a comprehensive plan has been drawn up to ensure safety during celebrations. “A comprehensive plan has been drawn up to ensure public safety, prevent accidents and deter violations that could endanger lives,” the officer said, adding that special teams have been deployed to crack down on motorcycle stunts, overspeeding and public nuisance.

Delhi Police has also intensified action against drunk driving and illegal liquor trafficking, with suspicious vehicles and individuals being checked thoroughly. Continuous night patrolling is being carried out at several places. Control rooms are being set up to monitor traffic movement around the clock through CCTV cameras and surveillance systems.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Sachin Sharma said, “Barricading has been done at multiple points and traffic police have been deployed. Action will be taken against drunk driving and hooliganism. PCR teams and emergency services will remain active.”

Another senior officer said senior officials are personally supervising arrangements, and coordination among traffic police, district police units, and PCR teams has been strengthened to ensure a swift response to any emergency. “The objective is not just enforcement but prevention. Teams have been instructed to remain highly visible on roads to deter violations and reassure the public,” the officer said.

Emergency response mechanisms, including PCR vans and medical assistance, have been reinforced to handle accidents, medical emergencies or any law-and-order situation during late-night celebrations.

Delhi Police has appealed to citizens to follow traffic rules, avoid driving under the influence of alcohol and immediately report suspicious activities, stressing that public cooperation is crucial to ensuring a safe and peaceful New Year celebration.

Mumbai And Thane (Maharashtra)

Mumbai Police has deployed over 17,000 personnel, including senior officers, Quick Response Teams (QRTs), bomb disposal squads, and State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) platoons, at major hotspots such as Marine Drive, Gateway of India, Girgaon Chowpatty, Bandra Bandstand, and Juhu.

Police said strict action will be taken against eve-teasing, sale of illicit liquor and drugs, and urged citizens to celebrate responsibly. Emergency helplines 100 and 112 will remain active round the clock.

In Thane, 739 traffic personnel, 54 road blockades and 51 breath analysers have been deployed to curb violations. DCP Thane, Pankaj Shirsath, warned, “Drunk driving, speeding or stunts can cause accidents. Traffic rules must be followed.”

Bengaluru (Karnataka)

In Karnataka’s capital, Bengaluru Police have rolled out an elaborate security and crowd-management plan for New Year’s Eve, especially in the Central Business District (CBD), which is expected to witness heavy footfall.

Security arrangements were reviewed during a field inspection led by West Division Joint Commissioner of Police C Vamsikrishna, who outlined protocols for crowd control, traffic regulation, and surveillance. Over 400 police cameras, including face-recognition devices, have been deployed, while more than 3,000 private CCTV feeds are integrated with the police command centre for real-time monitoring.