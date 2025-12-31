New Year 2026: India on High Alert As Cities Roll Out Tight Security Measures
From Metro stations to pilgrimage centres, India remains on high alert, with police deployments, surveillance, and traffic restrictions to ensure safe New Year celebrations.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 12:01 PM IST|
Updated : December 31, 2025 at 1:37 PM IST
New Delhi: As India prepares to ring in the new year and immerse itself in 2026 celebrations, major cities in the country are on high alert, with police and civil authorities enforcing tighter security measures, including traffic restrictions, surveillance, and crowd-control measures.
On the eve of 2026, as people are preparing to welcome and celebrate the new year at homes, public spaces and party venues, security agencies are on alert to ensure that festivities remain safe and incident-free.
Authorities have warned against drunk driving, rowdy behaviour, illicit liquor, noise violations, and overcrowding, urging citizens to cooperate and follow the issued advisories for December 31 and January 1.
Delhi
In the national capital, Delhi Police has intensified security and traffic enforcement across all districts ahead of New Year’s Eve, rolling out a citywide safety and vigilance plan to prevent accidents, drunk driving, illegal liquor movement and law-and-order incidents.
Special focus has been placed on outer Delhi, border areas, party hotspots, busy markets, Metro stations, major intersections and accident-prone stretches. Police have stepped up night-time barricading, vehicle checks and integrated checkpoints, with extensive use of breathalyser and modern enforcement equipment to curb violations.
A senior police officer said a comprehensive plan has been drawn up to ensure safety during celebrations. “A comprehensive plan has been drawn up to ensure public safety, prevent accidents and deter violations that could endanger lives,” the officer said, adding that special teams have been deployed to crack down on motorcycle stunts, overspeeding and public nuisance.
#WATCH | Delhi: Security forces review security arrangements in view of the New Year celebrations. pic.twitter.com/1bwFZZ1hmL— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2025
Delhi Police has also intensified action against drunk driving and illegal liquor trafficking, with suspicious vehicles and individuals being checked thoroughly. Continuous night patrolling is being carried out at several places. Control rooms are being set up to monitor traffic movement around the clock through CCTV cameras and surveillance systems.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Sachin Sharma said, “Barricading has been done at multiple points and traffic police have been deployed. Action will be taken against drunk driving and hooliganism. PCR teams and emergency services will remain active.”
VIDEO | Delhi: Police are on high alert ahead of New Year celebrations at Saket Mall.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 30, 2025
Joint CP Sanjay Kumar Jain says, " delhi police have made strong security arrangements for everyone for the new year. speaking about the southern range, we have deployed around 120 extra… pic.twitter.com/kzoQsp5NFp
Another senior officer said senior officials are personally supervising arrangements, and coordination among traffic police, district police units, and PCR teams has been strengthened to ensure a swift response to any emergency. “The objective is not just enforcement but prevention. Teams have been instructed to remain highly visible on roads to deter violations and reassure the public,” the officer said.
Emergency response mechanisms, including PCR vans and medical assistance, have been reinforced to handle accidents, medical emergencies or any law-and-order situation during late-night celebrations.
Ahead of the New Year celebrations, East District Police has stepped up preventive policing and security arrangements across the district.— DCP East Delhi (@DCPEastDelhi) December 31, 2025
Focused picket checking, vehicle inspections, and continuous surveillance are being conducted at identified and sensitive points to… pic.twitter.com/BWfNC9dpMa
Delhi Police has appealed to citizens to follow traffic rules, avoid driving under the influence of alcohol and immediately report suspicious activities, stressing that public cooperation is crucial to ensuring a safe and peaceful New Year celebration.
Mumbai And Thane (Maharashtra)
Mumbai Police has deployed over 17,000 personnel, including senior officers, Quick Response Teams (QRTs), bomb disposal squads, and State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) platoons, at major hotspots such as Marine Drive, Gateway of India, Girgaon Chowpatty, Bandra Bandstand, and Juhu.
Police said strict action will be taken against eve-teasing, sale of illicit liquor and drugs, and urged citizens to celebrate responsibly. Emergency helplines 100 and 112 will remain active round the clock.
In Thane, 739 traffic personnel, 54 road blockades and 51 breath analysers have been deployed to curb violations. DCP Thane, Pankaj Shirsath, warned, “Drunk driving, speeding or stunts can cause accidents. Traffic rules must be followed.”
Bengaluru (Karnataka)
In Karnataka’s capital, Bengaluru Police have rolled out an elaborate security and crowd-management plan for New Year’s Eve, especially in the Central Business District (CBD), which is expected to witness heavy footfall.
Security arrangements were reviewed during a field inspection led by West Division Joint Commissioner of Police C Vamsikrishna, who outlined protocols for crowd control, traffic regulation, and surveillance. Over 400 police cameras, including face-recognition devices, have been deployed, while more than 3,000 private CCTV feeds are integrated with the police command centre for real-time monitoring.
Bengaluru, Karnataka: On security arrangements ahead of the New Year 2026, State Home Minister G. Parameshwar says, “We have already said that celebrations should be held with full responsibility. We will ensure the safety of everyone and see that the New Year is celebrated… pic.twitter.com/3JYVSQjABz— IANS (@ians_india) December 31, 2025
Several densely-populated areas, including MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Residency Road, and nearby stretches, are being closely monitored. Police have enforced pedestrian-only zones, restricted vehicle access, and established designated entry and exit points to prevent overcrowding and ensure prompt emergency response.
Joint Commissioner C Vamsikrishna said, “These arrangements are meant to ensure safety and convenience for everyone celebrating the New Year. We request the public to cooperate and follow the instructions.”
High-decibel music, loudspeakers on roads or in vehicles, and loitering in celebration zones after midnight have been banned. Police teams, public transport coordinators and emergency responders have been stationed across the CBD to ensure quick assistance if required.
Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
Chennai Police has placed the city on high alert ahead of New Year’s Eve, deploying over 25,000 personnel, including 19,000 police staff and 1,500 Home Guards, across the city and its suburbs to ensure safe celebrations.
Security has been intensified in crowded areas such as beaches, places of worship, malls, theatres, and entertainment zones, with deployments starting from 9 pm. Vehicle checks are taking place at 425 locations in key neighbourhoods, and dedicated surveillance teams are targeting bike racing, dangerous stunts, and reckless riding.
As part of coastal safety measures, entry into the sea has been banned from Wednesday evening till January 1, with police patrols, assistance booths, and drone surveillance in place at beaches, including Marina, Elliot’s, and Neelankarai.
Police have directed clubs and hotels to prioritise women’s safety and prevent minors from entering places serving alcohol. Firecrackers are banned in public and residential areas, and prior approval is now mandatory for loudspeakers at residential events. Ambulances and medical teams are on standby; police warn of strict consequences for drunk driving or law violations.
Kolkata (West Bengal)
Kolkata Metro has strengthened security at key stations, including Park Street, Esplanade, Maidan, and Dum Dum, by deploying additional RPF personnel, QRTs, and dog squads.
Eight additional metro services will operate on the North-South corridor after 9.40 pm to manage heavy crowds, while round-the-clock CCTV monitoring will ensure passenger safety.
Gurugram (Haryana)
Gurugram Police has deployed 5,400 personnel and established 68 special checkpoints across the city. Notices have been issued to pubs, clubs and hotels, requiring them to ensure that patrons who are drunk do not drive.
DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Mohan said, “The penalty for drunk driving is Rs 10,000 and licence suspension for three months.”
Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora warned that no hooliganism will be tolerated.
Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
Ahmedabad Police has deployed over 9,000 personnel, including She Teams for women’s safety, QRTs, bomb squads, and more than 4,000 CCTV cameras.
Special surveillance has been imposed on the Sabarmati Riverfront, CG Road, SP Ring Road, and Ellisbridge, with strict enforcement of laws against drunk driving, overspeeding, and dangerous stunts.
Patna (Bihar)
Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit directed strict enforcement of law and order at crowded places, markets and intersections. “Law and order must be enforced strictly during December 31 and January 1,” he said.
DGP Vinay Kumar warned that biker gangs and illegal substance use increase during New Year celebrations and called for heightened vigilance, especially in border areas.
Chandigarh
Chandigarh Traffic Police has declared several busy areas Restricted Vehicle Zones from 9.30 pm to 2 am, with special drunk-driving nakas and surprise checks.
Police warned that public drinking, noise pollution and hooliganism will invite strict legal action and possible licence suspension.
Vaishno Devi Shrine (Jammu)
At the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, enhanced security arrangements have been put in place to manage the heavy influx of devotees.
IGP Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti said over 550 CCTV cameras are monitoring the yatra route, adding, “Technology-based crowd management has been further strengthened with integrated CCTV, RFID and wireless systems.”
VIDEO | Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO, Sachin Kumar Vaishya on preparations ahead of New Year said,— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 31, 2025
" we focus of security of the pilgrims along with arrangements. we have done all the preparations accordingly... it is very encouraging for us that many people are coming here..."… pic.twitter.com/fcMdH2OHWz
Puri and Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
In Puri, where lakhs of devotees are expected at the Jagannath Temple, 60 police platoons have been deployed, along with barricades, traffic diversions, and CCTV surveillance. Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) Prateek Singh said, “Proper barricading has been done near the temple, beaches and tourist places.”
In Bhubaneswar, police have warned that strict action will be taken against drunken drivers, while prioritising women’s safety and enforcing event time limits.
Authorities nationwide reiterated that public cooperation is crucial for a safe, peaceful New Year.
