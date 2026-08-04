New Weapons, Smarter Surveillance: CAPFs Gain Edge In Border, Internal Security Missions
The Central Reserve Police Force, which spearheads anti-Naxal operations, received the largest financial outlay of Rs 463.96 crore, reports ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 7:12 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said the operational capability of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) has improved significantly through a comprehensive modernisation programme that has strengthened border patrolling, counter-insurgency, anti-Naxal and other internal security operations across the country.
Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed Parliament that the government is implementing the Modernisation Plan-IV for CAPFs, a Central sector scheme with a financial outlay of Rs 1,523 crore. It aims to equip the forces with cutting-edge weapons, surveillance systems, communication technologies, mobility platforms and protective gear.
The Minister was replying to an unstarred question by BJP MP Bhola Singh in the Rajya Sabha.
Rai said the modernisation drive has enhanced operational preparedness, mobility, situational awareness, intelligence gathering, surveillance and response capabilities of CAPFs, enabling them to deal more effectively with emerging security challenges ranging from cross-border infiltration and terrorism to Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and insurgency.
Parliamentary data showed that the Centre’s investment in modernisation has risen substantially in recent years. Total allocations increased from Rs 104.46 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 111.27 crore in 2023-24, Rs 181.21 crore in 2024-25, before witnessing a sharp jump to Rs 521.24 crore in 2025-26. In the current financial year, Rs 363.45 crore has been allocated, of which Rs 92.85 crore had already been spent till July.
Actual expenditure also reflected the accelerated pace of implementation, rising from Rs 77.68 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 97.80 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 119.23 crore in 2024-25. Spending touched Rs 481.02 crore in 2025-26, indicating rapid procurement of modern equipment across the forces.
Among all CAPFs, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which spearheads anti-Naxal operations and plays a major role in counter-insurgency and internal security duties, has received the largest outlay of Rs 463.96 crore. The force spent Rs 140.08 crore in 2025-26 alone, highlighting the government’s focus on strengthening its operational capabilities.
The Border Security Force (BSF), responsible for guarding India’s borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, has a financial outlay of Rs 355.66 crore. After relatively modest allocations in the first two years, the force received Rs 153.69 crore in 2025-26 and spent Rs 153.04 crore, reflecting an intensified push to upgrade border surveillance, mobility and protection systems.
The Assam Rifles, deployed extensively along the India-Myanmar border and in counter-insurgency operations in the Northeast, has a financial outlay of Rs 218.15 crore. It has already utilised Rs 32.89 crore during the current financial year against an allocation of Rs 88.98 crore, signalling continued investment in the strategically important force.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), tasked with protecting airports, Metro networks, ports and critical infrastructure, has a financial outlay of Rs 141.73 crore, while the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), responsible for guarding the open Nepal and Bhutan borders, has an outlay of Rs 138.88 crore.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has been allocated Rs 116 crore, while the elite National Security Guard (NSG) has received Rs 88.62 crore under the scheme.
Rai said the modernisation programme covers the induction of assault rifles, Glock pistols with corner shot systems, modern arms and ammunition, thermal imagers, passive night vision goggles, UAVs and drones, secure communication systems, Hyper-Converged Infrastructure servers, networking equipment and digital command-and-control platforms.
The forces are also being equipped with medium and light bulletproof vehicles, mine-protected vehicles, wheeled armoured platforms, emergency rescue fire tenders and inflatable boats, significantly improving mobility across difficult terrains, including border areas, forests and insurgency-hit regions.
“To improve personnel safety, CAPFs have received bullet-resistant jackets, ballistic helmets, protective shields and other personal protective equipment, while specialised units have been provided counter-IED equipment, bomb disposal systems, rescue equipment and tactical gear. Investments have also been made in modern training facilities, logistics infrastructure, ICT systems and maintenance facilities,” Rai said.
The Minister said these interventions have transformed the operational effectiveness of the CAPFs by improving surveillance, intelligence collection, communication and rapid response capabilities.
He said the upgraded equipment and infrastructure have strengthened the forces’ ability to guard India’s borders, conduct counter-insurgency operations in the Northeast, intensify anti-Naxal campaigns in LWE-affected states and respond more effectively to diverse internal security challenges, making the CAPFs better prepared to meet evolving threats across the country.
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