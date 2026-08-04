ETV Bharat / bharat

New Weapons, Smarter Surveillance: CAPFs Gain Edge In Border, Internal Security Missions

CAPF tableau by Ministry of Home Affairs during the 74th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said the operational capability of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) has improved significantly through a comprehensive modernisation programme that has strengthened border patrolling, counter-insurgency, anti-Naxal and other internal security operations across the country.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed Parliament that the government is implementing the Modernisation Plan-IV for CAPFs, a Central sector scheme with a financial outlay of Rs 1,523 crore. It aims to equip the forces with cutting-edge weapons, surveillance systems, communication technologies, mobility platforms and protective gear.

The Minister was replying to an unstarred question by BJP MP Bhola Singh in the Rajya Sabha.

Rai said the modernisation drive has enhanced operational preparedness, mobility, situational awareness, intelligence gathering, surveillance and response capabilities of CAPFs, enabling them to deal more effectively with emerging security challenges ranging from cross-border infiltration and terrorism to Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and insurgency.

Parliamentary data showed that the Centre’s investment in modernisation has risen substantially in recent years. Total allocations increased from Rs 104.46 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 111.27 crore in 2023-24, Rs 181.21 crore in 2024-25, before witnessing a sharp jump to Rs 521.24 crore in 2025-26. In the current financial year, Rs 363.45 crore has been allocated, of which Rs 92.85 crore had already been spent till July.

Actual expenditure also reflected the accelerated pace of implementation, rising from Rs 77.68 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 97.80 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 119.23 crore in 2024-25. Spending touched Rs 481.02 crore in 2025-26, indicating rapid procurement of modern equipment across the forces.

Among all CAPFs, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which spearheads anti-Naxal operations and plays a major role in counter-insurgency and internal security duties, has received the largest outlay of Rs 463.96 crore. The force spent Rs 140.08 crore in 2025-26 alone, highlighting the government’s focus on strengthening its operational capabilities.

The Border Security Force (BSF), responsible for guarding India’s borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, has a financial outlay of Rs 355.66 crore. After relatively modest allocations in the first two years, the force received Rs 153.69 crore in 2025-26 and spent Rs 153.04 crore, reflecting an intensified push to upgrade border surveillance, mobility and protection systems.