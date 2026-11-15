'Probe Her Parents And Friend': New Twist In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case
Vinod Arya, the father of Pulkit Arya, has come out with WhatsApp chats allegedly related to the case claiming that his son’s innocence
Published : November 15, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
Haridwar: In a new twist in the Ankita Bhandari murder case of Uttarakhand, Vinod Arya, the father of one of the prime accused Pulkit Arya, has come out with WhatsApp chats allegedly related to the case, claiming that his son’s name figures nowhere in those chats. These chats are allegedly between Ankita and her parents, along with her friend Pushp.
Vinod made these claims in the company of lawyer Amit Pundir. He also claimed that no VIPs are mentioned in the chats as well. He has accused Ankita's parents and Pushp of harassing her.
Case background
The case pertains to the killing of the 19-year-old receptionist at Vanantra Resort near Rishikesh in Uttarakhand in September 2022. Three accused, resort owner Pulkit Arya, manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta were convicted of the murder and sentenced to life imprisonment in May 2025, while a separate Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe continues into the allegations surrounding an unidentified ‘VIP’ guest.
The girl had gone missing on September 18, 2022, and her body was recovered from Chilla Canal on September 24. Investigations revealed that she was pushed into the canal following an altercation after she allegedly refused to provide ‘special services’ to VIP guests at the resort.
4085 pages of WhatsApp chats
Vinod, a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister of state with independent charge, shared around 4,085 pages of WhatsApp chats related to Ankita on Sunday, saying that he had received this chat book from the court in 2023. The handwritten copy, which runs to approximately 4,085 pages, raises new questions about several facts surrounding the incident. He has questioned the role of Pushp and Ankita's parents, holding them responsible for the incident. He said, "Pulkit didn't have any chats with Ankita, yet he was punished. In the chats, Ankita was being harassed not by Pulkit but by others, including her parents and friends. They should also be included in the investigation."
Questions SIT probe
Vinod questioned the special investigation team (SIT) probe into the case, calling it flawed. He also categorically denied any VIP involvement in the case, stating, "Several crucial aspects were overlooked during the investigation. The VIP whose name is repeatedly being mentioned in this case is not a VIP at all. I want to present the chats and other facts to the investigating agency so that the complete truth of the matter can be revealed."
He claimed that the SIT probe was carried out under public pressure. "Due to public sentiment and pressure, my son Pulkit and his companions were sentenced to life imprisonment. The chats have been presented, and action should be taken against those who are guilty."
Vinod has demanded that the chats be included in the CBI investigation so that the facts that have come to light can be investigated impartially. He also alleged harassment of his son and family.
"I've tried to explain this matter to the Police and the SIT several times, but no one is willing to listen. Even after conviction, my son and my family are being repeatedly harassed. This forced me to speak out in the media," he said.
Vinod has further alleged that his resort was burned down twice and his son was assaulted while in Police custody.
"Pulkit Arya and his friends were assaulted in police custody, but no charges were filed. The resort was burned down twice, but no action was taken," he told media persons.
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