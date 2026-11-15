ETV Bharat / bharat

'Probe Her Parents And Friend': New Twist In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

Vinod Arya (Right) With His Lawyer Amit Pundir ( ETV Bharat )

Haridwar: In a new twist in the Ankita Bhandari murder case of Uttarakhand, Vinod Arya, the father of one of the prime accused Pulkit Arya, has come out with WhatsApp chats allegedly related to the case, claiming that his son’s name figures nowhere in those chats. These chats are allegedly between Ankita and her parents, along with her friend Pushp.

Vinod made these claims in the company of lawyer Amit Pundir. He also claimed that no VIPs are mentioned in the chats as well. He has accused Ankita's parents and Pushp of harassing her.

Case background The case pertains to the killing of the 19-year-old receptionist at Vanantra Resort near Rishikesh in Uttarakhand in September 2022. Three accused, resort owner Pulkit Arya, manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta were convicted of the murder and sentenced to life imprisonment in May 2025, while a separate Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe continues into the allegations surrounding an unidentified ‘VIP’ guest. Ankita Bhandari (ETV bharat) The girl had gone missing on September 18, 2022, and her body was recovered from Chilla Canal on September 24. Investigations revealed that she was pushed into the canal following an altercation after she allegedly refused to provide ‘special services’ to VIP guests at the resort. 4085 pages of WhatsApp chats Vinod, a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister of state with independent charge, shared around 4,085 pages of WhatsApp chats related to Ankita on Sunday, saying that he had received this chat book from the court in 2023. The handwritten copy, which runs to approximately 4,085 pages, raises new questions about several facts surrounding the incident. He has questioned the role of Pushp and Ankita's parents, holding them responsible for the incident. He said, "Pulkit didn't have any chats with Ankita, yet he was punished. In the chats, Ankita was being harassed not by Pulkit but by others, including her parents and friends. They should also be included in the investigation." Questions SIT probe