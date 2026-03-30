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New Terminal Building At Udaipur Airport To Complete Soon; Efforts On For Overseas Flights: Naidu

Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 30, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Monday said in the Rajya Sabha that a new terminal building at Udaipur international airport will be inaugurated this year, and discussions are underway with airlines to start overseas flights from the city. Replying to supplementary queries during Question Hour, the minister informed that the new terminal building at Udaipur, Rajasthan, is under construction and the same would be completed soon.

He said the new terminal would be inaugurated this year only. To start international services, Naidu said the discussions are on with airlines for this purpose.

The minister was replying to a question asked by BJP MP Chunnilal Garasiya, who wanted to know when international services would start from Udaipur. Naidu noted that the Indian aviation sector has witnessed strong growth during the last 11 years of the Modi-government.

He said the number of airports and aircraft has increased sharply, leading to growth in the number of passengers as well. Naidu said this growth in the aviation sector has resulted in the requirement for more workforce.

He said the government in the last 4-5 years have taken steps for capacity building to meet these requirements.