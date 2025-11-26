ETV Bharat / bharat

New Study Finds India’s Air Pollution Now a 10-Month Crisis, Not A Winter Spike

Commuters make their way through dense smog amid rising air pollution levels on a cold morning at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Tuesday, Nov 25. ( Representational Image/IANS )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: India’s air-pollution crisis is no longer a winter story. A new satellite-based assessment by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) has found that PM₂.₅ levels now exceed national limits for nearly 10 months of the year, turning polluted air into a near-permanent reality for large parts of the country.

For the first time, the study shows that summer and post-monsoon months, traditionally seen as cleaner periods, are witnessing widespread PM₂.₅ exceedances, driven by persistent emissions from brick kilns, industries, diesel generators, crop residue burning, and cross-border pollution.

The report, based on high-resolution satellite observations from 2018–2025, covers 749 districts across 33 states and Union Territories, making it one of India’s most comprehensive air-quality assessments.

Environmentalist Manu Singh told ETV Bharat, “What frightens me is that pollution no longer feels seasonal; it feels permanent. We once waited for winters to pass; now even summers offer no breathing space. Brick kilns run nonstop, biomass keeps burning, and industries keep adding heat to the air. The smog has quietly expanded across the calendar, and we’ve accepted this as normal life.”

What Manoj Kumar, Analyst, Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), told ETV about the satellite-based assessment he worked on:

India’s satellite data shows year around crisis because baseline emissions from major sectors such as industry, thermal power plants, residential solid-fuel use, waste burning, and transport remain consistently high throughout the year. These emissions keep PM2.5 levels elevated even in non-winter months.

The year-round pollution spike is primarily driven by residential biomass combustion in rural and small-town households that lack clean cooking access, combined with local transport emissions. However, transboundary pollution contributes substantially, with emissions travelling over large distances and forming secondary particulates across rural regions. This demonstrates that addressing rural and smaller town air quality requires airshed-level management.

Assam and Tripura's year-round PM2.5 elevation indicates baseline anthropogenic emissions dominating over meteorology. The primary drivers are dispersed industrial clusters in small towns, uncontrolled vehicular emissions, and household biomass burning.

Ground monitors severely underestimate pollution because India has sparse monitoring coverage across districts, with state averages capturing only urban areas while missing industrial clusters and rural regions. Satellite-based high-resolution data reveals spatial hotspots that ground networks miss, showing that within individual districts, pollution varies dramatically by proximity to industrial zones and transport corridors.

Governments should prioritise strict controls on baseline emitters like industry, thermal power plants, and transport instead of waiting for winter peaks. Enforcing emission standards, accelerating cleaner fuels and technologies, and strengthening pollution control in small industries are immediate needs. Expanding monitoring in rural and industrial districts can help target real hotspots. Most importantly, shift to airshed-based, year-round emission reduction, not seasonal responses.

Rural And Small-Town India Now As Polluted As Metros

One of the study’s most striking findings is that air pollution is no longer an urban phenomenon. CREA data shows that 447 out of 749 districts, nearly 60%, now breach the National Ambient Air Quality Standard (40 µg/m³) for annual PM₂.₅. Exposure levels in many rural belts are now close to or equal to those in major metros.

Environmentalists say the findings shatter the myth that air pollution is a Delhi-only or big-city problem.

“India’s air-pollution crisis has effectively stretched into a 10-month season,” said environmentalist Rajesh Paul, speaking to ETV Bharat. “Brick kilns, small industrial clusters, diesel generators, and continuous biomass burning now keep background PM₂.₅ elevated even in summer and post-monsoon months. Satellite observations increasingly capture these persistent hotspots in regions where ground monitors are sparse.”

CREA scientists point out that India’s monitoring network, though expanding under NCAP, remains heavily urban-focused, leaving vast parts of rural and peri-urban India underrepresented. Satellite tools bridge that gap.

Assam Now Has As Many Highly Polluted Districts As Delhi

While northern Indian states such as Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are known hotspots, the most dramatic shift captured by satellites is playing out in the Northeast.

The report finds that Assam now has 11 of India’s 50 most polluted districts, equal to Delhi’s tally. Even more alarming, the Assam–Tripura airshed shows high PM₂.₅ levels even during the monsoon, a season when most of India experiences major cleansing due to rainfall.

In 2024, Assam recorded 21 districts exceeding PM₂.₅ limits during monsoon, while Tripura recorded six, making the Northeast one of the few regions in India where pollution persists despite heavy rains.

This is extremely unusual, say researchers.

“Monsoon is supposed to be the cleanest time of the year. If an entire airshed remains contaminated throughout, it signals a massive baseline emission load,” said a CREA researcher involved in the study.

The drivers include biomass burning, forest fires, brick kilns, industrial expansion, and cross-border pollution entering from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Winter Is Worst, But Summer And Post-Monsoon Are No Longer Safe

Seasonal trends show India is now battling unhealthy air for most of the year: