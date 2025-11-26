New Study Finds India’s Air Pollution Now a 10-Month Crisis, Not A Winter Spike
Environmentalists warn that India’s worsening air crisis is now a 10-month national emergency as pollution spreads far beyond big cities.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 7:07 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: India’s air-pollution crisis is no longer a winter story. A new satellite-based assessment by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) has found that PM₂.₅ levels now exceed national limits for nearly 10 months of the year, turning polluted air into a near-permanent reality for large parts of the country.
For the first time, the study shows that summer and post-monsoon months, traditionally seen as cleaner periods, are witnessing widespread PM₂.₅ exceedances, driven by persistent emissions from brick kilns, industries, diesel generators, crop residue burning, and cross-border pollution.
The report, based on high-resolution satellite observations from 2018–2025, covers 749 districts across 33 states and Union Territories, making it one of India’s most comprehensive air-quality assessments.
Environmentalist Manu Singh told ETV Bharat, “What frightens me is that pollution no longer feels seasonal; it feels permanent. We once waited for winters to pass; now even summers offer no breathing space. Brick kilns run nonstop, biomass keeps burning, and industries keep adding heat to the air. The smog has quietly expanded across the calendar, and we’ve accepted this as normal life.”
What Manoj Kumar, Analyst, Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), told ETV about the satellite-based assessment he worked on:
India’s satellite data shows year around crisis because baseline emissions from major sectors such as industry, thermal power plants, residential solid-fuel use, waste burning, and transport remain consistently high throughout the year. These emissions keep PM2.5 levels elevated even in non-winter months.
The year-round pollution spike is primarily driven by residential biomass combustion in rural and small-town households that lack clean cooking access, combined with local transport emissions. However, transboundary pollution contributes substantially, with emissions travelling over large distances and forming secondary particulates across rural regions. This demonstrates that addressing rural and smaller town air quality requires airshed-level management.
Assam and Tripura's year-round PM2.5 elevation indicates baseline anthropogenic emissions dominating over meteorology. The primary drivers are dispersed industrial clusters in small towns, uncontrolled vehicular emissions, and household biomass burning.
Ground monitors severely underestimate pollution because India has sparse monitoring coverage across districts, with state averages capturing only urban areas while missing industrial clusters and rural regions. Satellite-based high-resolution data reveals spatial hotspots that ground networks miss, showing that within individual districts, pollution varies dramatically by proximity to industrial zones and transport corridors.
Governments should prioritise strict controls on baseline emitters like industry, thermal power plants, and transport instead of waiting for winter peaks. Enforcing emission standards, accelerating cleaner fuels and technologies, and strengthening pollution control in small industries are immediate needs. Expanding monitoring in rural and industrial districts can help target real hotspots. Most importantly, shift to airshed-based, year-round emission reduction, not seasonal responses.
Rural And Small-Town India Now As Polluted As Metros
One of the study’s most striking findings is that air pollution is no longer an urban phenomenon. CREA data shows that 447 out of 749 districts, nearly 60%, now breach the National Ambient Air Quality Standard (40 µg/m³) for annual PM₂.₅. Exposure levels in many rural belts are now close to or equal to those in major metros.
Environmentalists say the findings shatter the myth that air pollution is a Delhi-only or big-city problem.
“India’s air-pollution crisis has effectively stretched into a 10-month season,” said environmentalist Rajesh Paul, speaking to ETV Bharat. “Brick kilns, small industrial clusters, diesel generators, and continuous biomass burning now keep background PM₂.₅ elevated even in summer and post-monsoon months. Satellite observations increasingly capture these persistent hotspots in regions where ground monitors are sparse.”
CREA scientists point out that India’s monitoring network, though expanding under NCAP, remains heavily urban-focused, leaving vast parts of rural and peri-urban India underrepresented. Satellite tools bridge that gap.
Assam Now Has As Many Highly Polluted Districts As Delhi
While northern Indian states such as Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are known hotspots, the most dramatic shift captured by satellites is playing out in the Northeast.
The report finds that Assam now has 11 of India’s 50 most polluted districts, equal to Delhi’s tally. Even more alarming, the Assam–Tripura airshed shows high PM₂.₅ levels even during the monsoon, a season when most of India experiences major cleansing due to rainfall.
In 2024, Assam recorded 21 districts exceeding PM₂.₅ limits during monsoon, while Tripura recorded six, making the Northeast one of the few regions in India where pollution persists despite heavy rains.
This is extremely unusual, say researchers.
“Monsoon is supposed to be the cleanest time of the year. If an entire airshed remains contaminated throughout, it signals a massive baseline emission load,” said a CREA researcher involved in the study.
The drivers include biomass burning, forest fires, brick kilns, industrial expansion, and cross-border pollution entering from Bangladesh and Myanmar.
Winter Is Worst, But Summer And Post-Monsoon Are No Longer Safe
Seasonal trends show India is now battling unhealthy air for most of the year:
- Winter: 82% of districts exceed the national PM₂.₅ limit.
- Summer: Over 400 districts record unsafe levels, an unprecedented rise.
- Monsoon: Only 10% of districts exceed limits, but this includes persistently polluted pockets in the Northeast.
- Post-monsoon: Pollution rebounds sharply; 566 districts exceed norms.
The study notes that while monsoon provides temporary relief, the gains disappear “almost immediately” once rains recede. Weather alone is no longer able to compensate for relentless baseline emissions from under-regulated sectors.
Manu said, “Rural India was once our clean-air escape, now it’s choking too. Small brick kilns, diesel generators, scattered industrial clusters, they were always around, but we underestimated their impact. Villages are now suffering from pollution they never benefited from. The people closest to the land are paying the price for systems they cannot control.”
North India’s Pollution Belt Remains Severe, But East India Is Rising Fast
At the state level, the report confirms that Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal continue to dominate the list of India’s most polluted regions.
But the surprise comes from the eastern and northeastern states, where PM₂.₅ levels are now consistently above national standards across most seasons.
Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura show year-round exceedances, pushing them into the same crisis bracket as North India.
District-Level View Reveals Hidden Hotspots
CREA’s granular district-wise mapping uncovers pollution patterns often masked by state averages. For example:
Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu records the cleanest air (21 µg/m³).
Delhi’s North-West district is the most polluted (112 µg/m³).
In many states, even if the state average is “moderate,” several districts record severe pollution, often due to industries, mines or brick kilns located outside city centres.
The report warns that ground monitors often sit in cleaner areas, such as residential zones, making districts appear cleaner than they are. Satellite data corrects this by mapping pollution across entire landscapes.
Experts Warn: Air Pollution Is A National Economic And Health Threat
Environmentalists say the findings must serve as a wake-up call. “It’s important that we have this study because it tells us air pollution is one of the most severe crises India faces,” Bharati Chaturvedi, founder of Chintan Environmental Research and Action Group, told ETV Bharat.
“We have focused too much on just the 131 NCAP cities. This report gives us evidence that the problem is far more serious. We are losing GDP. We cannot become an economic powerhouse with workers and managers falling sick. We must treat this as the number one problem.”
Airsheds Show Pollution Doesn’t Respect State Borders
One of the report’s strongest arguments is for airshed-based pollution management rather than city-based action plans.
Pollution from one district routinely travels into another, especially in the Indo-Gangetic Plain, where atmospheric patterns trap and circulate particulate matter across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar.
Satellite-Based Airshed Mapping Shows:
- Northern and central airsheds exceed PM₂.₅ limits for most of the year.
- Eastern airsheds, including Assam–Tripura, remain polluted even in the monsoon.
- Southern India sees the best overall air, but still exceeds WHO limits.
Experts say India must abandon the city-only approach of NCAP and adopt regional strategies to curb emissions from power plants, industries, brick kilns and crop burning.
Why Is Pollution Now a 10-Month Crisis?
CREA and environmental experts identify four key reasons:
- Brick kilns and small industrial clusters now run year-round, especially in rural belts and the Northeast.
- Diesel generators fill power gaps in both industrial and residential areas.
- Biomass burning, crop waste, firewood, and household fuels continue across seasons.
- Cross-border pollution affects border states, particularly in the East and Northeast.
These diffuse, under-regulated sources create high “baseline” PM₂.₅ levels that remain elevated even before winter-specific factors like stubble burning, smog events and temperature inversions kick in.
Expand Monitoring, Target Districts, And Regulate Year-Round Sources
According to the Environmentalists' report, calls for major policy shifts:
- Expand clean-air planning to all districts, not just big cities.
- Integrate satellite data into NCAP to capture real-world exposure.
- Target regional pollution clusters like the Indo-Gangetic Plain and Assam–Tripura airshed.
- Strengthen ground monitoring, especially in industrial and rural belts.
- Hold states accountable using measurable PM₂.₅ reduction indicators.
- Adopt airshed-level strategies to control transboundary pollution.