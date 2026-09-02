ETV Bharat / bharat

New Species Of Deep-Sea Skate Discovered Off Keralam Coast, Named After ZSI Director Dhriti Banerjee

The species was discovered in deep waters within India's Exclusive Economic Zone in the southeastern Arabian Sea. ( ETB Bharat )

Kolkata: Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), in collaboration with the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) and international researchers, have identified a new species of deep-sea skate from the southeastern Arabian Sea.

The newly discovered species, scientifically named Dipturus dhritiae, has been named in honour of Dr Dhriti Banerjee, Director of the Zoological Survey of India and the institution's first woman Director.

The species has been provisionally referred to as the Arabian Skate and was discovered in deep waters within India's Exclusive Economic Zone in the southeastern Arabian Sea.

Discovered During Deep-Sea Mission

The discovery was made during surveys conducted under the project 'Deep-Sea Chondrichthyans of India: Taxonomy, Distribution, Biology and Current Status', which is part of the Ministry of Earth Sciences' (MoES) Deep Ocean Mission.

The research project focuses on chondrichthyans — a group of cartilaginous fish that includes sharks, rays and skates.

Scientists said the discovery highlights how large sections of India's deep-sea ecosystem and marine biodiversity remain poorly explored.

The ZSI and CMFRI collaborated on the study along with international experts to identify and scientifically describe the species.

Found At Depths of 400-600 Metres

Specimens of Dipturus dhritiae were collected from depths ranging between 400 and 600 metres in the southeastern Arabian Sea, including waters off the Kerala coast and along the continental slope.

Researchers said the skate can grow to a maximum recorded length of approximately 131.5 centimetres.

One of its distinguishing features is the presence of five distinct rows of spines along the tail, which helps differentiate it from other closely related skate species.

Genetic Analysis Confirms New Species

Scientists confirmed the distinct identity of the species through a combination of detailed physical examination and molecular genetic analysis.

A complete mitochondrial genome analysis showed that Dipturus dhritiae is genetically distinct from its closest known relative, the Travancore Skate (Dipturus johannisdavisi).

According to the study, the genetic sequence divergence between the two species ranges from 3.8% to 4.7%.

The researchers said the molecular evidence, combined with the species' unique physical characteristics, confirmed that the specimens represented a previously undescribed species.