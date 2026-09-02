New Species Of Deep-Sea Skate Discovered Off Keralam Coast, Named After ZSI Director Dhriti Banerjee
The newly discovered species has been named in honour of Dr Dhriti Banerjee, Director of Zoological Survey of India and the institution's first woman Director.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Kolkata: Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), in collaboration with the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) and international researchers, have identified a new species of deep-sea skate from the southeastern Arabian Sea.
The newly discovered species, scientifically named Dipturus dhritiae, has been named in honour of Dr Dhriti Banerjee, Director of the Zoological Survey of India and the institution's first woman Director.
The species has been provisionally referred to as the Arabian Skate and was discovered in deep waters within India's Exclusive Economic Zone in the southeastern Arabian Sea.
Discovered During Deep-Sea Mission
The discovery was made during surveys conducted under the project 'Deep-Sea Chondrichthyans of India: Taxonomy, Distribution, Biology and Current Status', which is part of the Ministry of Earth Sciences' (MoES) Deep Ocean Mission.
The research project focuses on chondrichthyans — a group of cartilaginous fish that includes sharks, rays and skates.
Scientists said the discovery highlights how large sections of India's deep-sea ecosystem and marine biodiversity remain poorly explored.
The ZSI and CMFRI collaborated on the study along with international experts to identify and scientifically describe the species.
Found At Depths of 400-600 Metres
Specimens of Dipturus dhritiae were collected from depths ranging between 400 and 600 metres in the southeastern Arabian Sea, including waters off the Kerala coast and along the continental slope.
Researchers said the skate can grow to a maximum recorded length of approximately 131.5 centimetres.
One of its distinguishing features is the presence of five distinct rows of spines along the tail, which helps differentiate it from other closely related skate species.
Genetic Analysis Confirms New Species
Scientists confirmed the distinct identity of the species through a combination of detailed physical examination and molecular genetic analysis.
A complete mitochondrial genome analysis showed that Dipturus dhritiae is genetically distinct from its closest known relative, the Travancore Skate (Dipturus johannisdavisi).
According to the study, the genetic sequence divergence between the two species ranges from 3.8% to 4.7%.
The researchers said the molecular evidence, combined with the species' unique physical characteristics, confirmed that the specimens represented a previously undescribed species.
Interestingly, scientists said the skate had not gone completely unnoticed.
For more than four decades, specimens of the newly identified species were reportedly misidentified as Dipturus springeri. The fish was occasionally caught as bycatch by commercial deep-sea shrimp trawlers operating in the region.
The latest research has now established that these specimens belong to a distinct species.
Named After Dr Dhriti Banerjee
The newly discovered skate has been named Dipturus dhritiae in honour of Dr Dhriti Banerjee, recognising her leadership and contributions to biodiversity research in India.
Dr Banerjee said the discovery underlines the importance of continued scientific exploration of India's deep-sea ecosystems.
"The deep sea remains largely unexplored, and every new survey offers an important opportunity to expand our understanding of marine biodiversity," she noted.
Scientists involved in the research have also highlighted the conservation challenges facing deep-sea sharks, rays and skates.
Many species of deep-sea cartilaginous fish have slow growth and low reproductive rates, making their populations vulnerable to decline and slow to recover once depleted. They can also be unintentionally caught during commercial fishing operations.
Kollam Slope Identified
Along with the research, scientists have identified and mapped the Kollam Slope Important Shark and Ray Area (ISRA) within India's Exclusive Economic Zone.
The presence of Dipturus dhritiae in the region has further highlighted the ecological importance of the deep-sea habitat.
Researchers said the identification of the area could help strengthen scientific monitoring and conservation efforts focused on vulnerable sharks, rays and skates.
The Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) said taxonomic and molecular research on sharks, rays and other deep-sea species in Indian waters will continue under the Ministry of Earth Sciences' Deep Ocean Mission.
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