New Session At DU Opens New Study Chapter: Digital Devices All The Way
Most study using mobile phones, tablets, and laptops; many can be seen listening to audiobooks, audio clips, and podcasts via earbuds and headphones while commuting.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Digital devices are the new order of the day at Delhi University when it comes to the study habits of students.
Most students are seen studying using mobile phones, tablets, and laptops. Many can be seen listening to audiobooks, audio clips, and podcasts via earbuds and headphones while commuting.
In essence, for the new generation, studying is no longer confined to reading pages from a book. In this digital age, study material is available to students in various formats; resources ranging from PDFs and e-books to audiobooks, recorded lectures, and podcasts have made studying far more convenient than before. Students say this allows them to utilise their commute or free time to study and acquire new information.
Siddhi Srivastava, a student at Miranda House, explained that it is no longer necessary to purchase a physical book for every subject. Teachers often provide reading materials that students can access on tablets, laptops, or college computers. “While teachers advise students to take essential notes using pen and paper, tablets and laptops are predominantly used for actual study. Study materials are easily accessible in formats such as PDFs, images, and documents,” she says.
Another student, Diya, mentions that digital learning helps reduce expenses. Purchasing a book or reading material for a specific subject can sometimes cost between Rs 500 and Rs 600, and buying every required book is not feasible for every student. “In such scenarios, digital reading materials and PDFs prove to be extremely helpful. Almost every student today owns a mobile phone, and many also use laptops or tablets. For those who do not possess personal devices, facilities for digital study are available in college libraries and computer labs,” she says.
Many students are seen wearing earbuds or headphones while commuting to college by Metro, bus, or on foot. While some listen to music, others tune in to audiobooks, podcasts, recorded lectures, and other educational audio content. Students believe that sitting in front of a book or a screen isn't the only way to study; subject-related audio can be listened to during the commute, turning travel time into productive study time.
Devanshi Singh notes that while pen and paper were once the primary tools for studying, tablets, mobile phones, laptops, and computers have transformed the learning process. She explains that the biggest advantage of digital mediums is the flexibility they offer; students can study and listen at their own convenience. “If a lecture or information is available in audio format, it can be consumed while travelling. This reduces the need to remain seated in one place to study and allows for better time management,” she says.
Previously, friends would exchange notebooks or handwritten notes, a practice later replaced by printouts. Now, PDFs, photos, documents, or lecture links can be shared in seconds. Devanshi mentions that when friends ask for notes, it is far easier to send a PDF or digital file than to hand over a physical notebook; this saves time and allows the same set of notes to reach multiple students.
Diya explains that a student's digital routine begins well before their actual studies. The day starts with a mobile alarm, and the phone remains a constant companion — from booking a cab to college to purchasing a digital metro ticket. Subsequently, the same mobile, tablet, or laptop is used for academic work. Digital devices are no longer a separate entity in students' routines; they have become an integral part of daily life.
However, despite the rise of digital learning, the importance of notebooks and pens remains undiminished. Many students still prefer to handwrite notes for key subjects, and teachers often advise them to do so. As a result, the approach to learning at DU is neither entirely digital nor entirely traditional; students utilise a mix of books, notebooks, mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and audio resources based on their needs. This shift, visible on campus at the start of the new academic session, demonstrates that the new generation has moved beyond the pages of books to embrace screens and audio-based learning.
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