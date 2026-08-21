ETV Bharat / bharat

New Session At DU Opens New Study Chapter: Digital Devices All The Way

New Delhi: Digital devices are the new order of the day at Delhi University when it comes to the study habits of students.

Most students are seen studying using mobile phones, tablets, and laptops. Many can be seen listening to audiobooks, audio clips, and podcasts via earbuds and headphones while commuting.

In essence, for the new generation, studying is no longer confined to reading pages from a book. In this digital age, study material is available to students in various formats; resources ranging from PDFs and e-books to audiobooks, recorded lectures, and podcasts have made studying far more convenient than before. Students say this allows them to utilise their commute or free time to study and acquire new information.

Siddhi Srivastava, a student at Miranda House, explained that it is no longer necessary to purchase a physical book for every subject. Teachers often provide reading materials that students can access on tablets, laptops, or college computers. “While teachers advise students to take essential notes using pen and paper, tablets and laptops are predominantly used for actual study. Study materials are easily accessible in formats such as PDFs, images, and documents,” she says.

Another student, Diya, mentions that digital learning helps reduce expenses. Purchasing a book or reading material for a specific subject can sometimes cost between Rs 500 and Rs 600, and buying every required book is not feasible for every student. “In such scenarios, digital reading materials and PDFs prove to be extremely helpful. Almost every student today owns a mobile phone, and many also use laptops or tablets. For those who do not possess personal devices, facilities for digital study are available in college libraries and computer labs,” she says.