JNU Seeks New Security Agency With Hi-Tech, 24x7 Monitoring, More Women Personnel
New agency will have to increase number of QRT vans for patrolling, equipped with GPS-enabled UHF communication devices.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 11:24 AM IST
New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has initiated the process of selecting a new security agency, to strengthen and modernise the security apparatus at the JNU campus. The new agency will be tasked with prioritising 24/7 surveillance, rapid response, and women's safety. After the implementation of this new security plan, the JNU campus will have a technology-based, efficient security system, which is expected to make the campus environment safer and more orderly.
More Women Security Personnel
Under the new system, the number of women in the security force will be increased to 35 per cent. The proposed agency will have to provide a total of 359 security personnel, including 126 women. The aim is to ensure a safe environment for female students and staff on campus.
Supervisors will be appointed in proportion to the number of security personnel to make the surveillance system more effective. A separate position for a fire supervisor is also proposed to promptly deal with fire emergencies.
24/7 Patrolling With QRT Vans
Quick Response Team (QRT) vans or SUVs will be deployed for 24/7 patrolling on campus. These vehicles will be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and will have CCTV cameras recording in all directions. The agency will also have to provide photography and videography facilities. Two-wheeler vehicles have been made mandatory for each security supervisor to ensure quick response to any incident and to save time on the large campus.
All security personnel will be equipped with GPS-enabled Ultra High Frequency (UHF) communication devices. Their location will be monitored through a central control room. The agency must also have a team of experts for investigation in case of theft, fire, or other damages.
The new security agency will also be responsible for the security of the university's property, students, faculty members, staff, visitors, and residents. The agency's responsibilities will also include removing abandoned or illegally parked vehicles, controlling entry points, preventing encroachment and vandalism, and reporting activities such as illegal tree felling, to the authorities. Security will also be provided during social, religious, and official events.
