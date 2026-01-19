ETV Bharat / bharat

JNU Seeks New Security Agency With Hi-Tech, 24x7 Monitoring, More Women Personnel

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has initiated the process of selecting a new security agency, to strengthen and modernise the security apparatus at the JNU campus. The new agency will be tasked with prioritising 24/7 surveillance, rapid response, and women's safety. After the implementation of this new security plan, the JNU campus will have a technology-based, efficient security system, which is expected to make the campus environment safer and more orderly.

More Women Security Personnel

Under the new system, the number of women in the security force will be increased to 35 per cent. The proposed agency will have to provide a total of 359 security personnel, including 126 women. The aim is to ensure a safe environment for female students and staff on campus.

Supervisors will be appointed in proportion to the number of security personnel to make the surveillance system more effective. A ​​separate position for a fire supervisor is also proposed to promptly deal with fire emergencies.