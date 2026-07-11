One Journey, Two Sacred Destinations? New Route May Link Kashmir’s Amarnath Cave And Ladakh
The proposed six-kilometre route linking Amarnath cave shrine to Ladakh aims to boost pilgrimage and tourism, enabling same-day visits to both spiritual destinations.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 11, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
Srinagar: A proposal to create a new six-kilometre route linking the Amarnath cave shrine with Ladakh could reshape pilgrimage and tourism in the Himalayas, offering devotees an opportunity to visit the holy cave and reach Ladakh’s Sindhu Darshan site on the same day.
The proposed stretch would connect the Amarnath cave with Baltal Top, creating a direct link to the Srinagar-Leh National Highway. If approved and completed, pilgrims travelling through the Baltal route could continue their journey to Ladakh instead of returning to Kashmir, opening up a new religious and tourism circuit.
Officials and tourism stakeholders believe the route could significantly benefit both Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh by extending the stay of visitors and encouraging them to explore destinations beyond the annual pilgrimage.
The proposal has generated excitement in Sonamarg and nearby areas, where residents see fresh opportunities for hotels, transport operators, restaurants and local businesses.
“We have always seen pilgrims return immediately after the darshan. If they continue to Ladakh, it will create business for everyone along the highway,” said Ghulam Nabi, who runs a guest house near Sonamarg.
Taxi operator Bashir Ahmad Chichi said the road could create new travel packages connecting Srinagar, Amarnath and Leh. “Many visitors already ask whether they can combine the yatra with a Ladakh trip. A direct route will make that much easier,” he said.
Tashi Gyalson, Chairman, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (Leh), feels that “the idea is to improve connectivity in the high-altitude region without affecting the fragile environment.”
“A direct link between Amarnath and Ladakh has the potential to transform religious tourism in the Himalayas,” he said. “It will encourage more pilgrims to visit Ladakh after completing the yatra, benefiting local businesses, hotels, transport operators and artisans, while also promoting Sindhu Darshan and other cultural attractions in the region.”
The idea also comes as Ladakh is receiving a fresh push as a spiritual tourism destination through the annual Sindhu Darshan festival, held on the banks of the Indus River near Leh.
Adding momentum to that effort, the Bihar government recently approved financial assistance for residents undertaking the Sindhu Darshan Yatra. Under the scheme, eligible pilgrims can receive reimbursement of up to 50 per cent of their travel expenses or Rs 20,000, whichever is lower. The benefit is capped at 100 pilgrims every year and is available after completion of the pilgrimage and submission of the required documents.
Tourism experts believe such incentives could encourage more pilgrims from eastern India to include Ladakh in their travel plans, particularly if the proposed Amarnath-Ladakh link becomes operational.
"The religious tourism map of northern India is changing," said Shahid Wani, a travel operator in Srinagar. "Pilgrims increasingly want to combine faith with sightseeing. A seamless road connection from Amarnath to Ladakh will appeal to many families."
At present, pilgrims reach the Amarnath cave either through the traditional Pahalgam route or the shorter Baltal route. The Baltal trek allows many devotees to complete the pilgrimage within a day before returning to the base camp. The proposed connection could instead enable them to continue towards Drass, Kargil and Leh through the Srinagar-Leh highway.
A senior Jammu and Kashmir tourism official, on condition of anonymity, said, “The proposal is still under consideration, and several technical aspects have to be examined before it moves forward. If the project is approved, it can create a seamless pilgrimage circuit connecting Amarnath and Ladakh while also generating new opportunities for tourism and local livelihoods across the region.”
Tourism stakeholders believe the proposed route could emerge as one of India's most important religious tourism corridors by connecting the Amarnath shrine with Ladakh, allowing pilgrims to combine two major spiritual destinations in a single journey.
“The proposal has immense potential, but everything depends on the government's approval,” said Javed Khan, who runs a bike and car rental service for travellers to Ladakh. “If it takes shape, it will make travel easier for pilgrims and give a major boost to tourism and businesses across the region.”
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