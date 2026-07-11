ETV Bharat / bharat

One Journey, Two Sacred Destinations? New Route May Link Kashmir’s Amarnath Cave And Ladakh

One Journey, Two Sacred Destinations? New Route May Link Kashmir’s Amarnath Cave And Ladakh ( ANI )

Srinagar: A proposal to create a new six-kilometre route linking the Amarnath cave shrine with Ladakh could reshape pilgrimage and tourism in the Himalayas, offering devotees an opportunity to visit the holy cave and reach Ladakh’s Sindhu Darshan site on the same day.

The proposed stretch would connect the Amarnath cave with Baltal Top, creating a direct link to the Srinagar-Leh National Highway. If approved and completed, pilgrims travelling through the Baltal route could continue their journey to Ladakh instead of returning to Kashmir, opening up a new religious and tourism circuit.

Officials and tourism stakeholders believe the route could significantly benefit both Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh by extending the stay of visitors and encouraging them to explore destinations beyond the annual pilgrimage.

One Journey, Two Sacred Destinations? New Route May Link Kashmir’s Amarnath Cave And Ladakh (ANI)

The proposal has generated excitement in Sonamarg and nearby areas, where residents see fresh opportunities for hotels, transport operators, restaurants and local businesses.

“We have always seen pilgrims return immediately after the darshan. If they continue to Ladakh, it will create business for everyone along the highway,” said Ghulam Nabi, who runs a guest house near Sonamarg.

Taxi operator Bashir Ahmad Chichi said the road could create new travel packages connecting Srinagar, Amarnath and Leh. “Many visitors already ask whether they can combine the yatra with a Ladakh trip. A direct route will make that much easier,” he said.

Tashi Gyalson, Chairman, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (Leh), feels that “the idea is to improve connectivity in the high-altitude region without affecting the fragile environment.”