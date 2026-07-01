ETV Bharat / bharat

New QCO Transition Framework May Ease Compliance, But Transparent Implementation Key: Trade Policy Thinktank

GTRI notes the transition facility is unlikely to benefit all manufacturers. ( GTRI logo (X@GTRI_official) )

New Delhi: The Centre's newly introduced transition mechanism under the Quality Control Order (QCO) regime is expected to reduce compliance hurdles for manufacturers, but its success will depend on transparent implementation, faster approvals and clear operational guidelines, says trade policy think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) last week notified the Transition Facilitation (Quality Control) Order, 2026, creating an alternative compliance route for companies covered under 10 Quality Control Orders. The framework applies to sectors, including toys, personal protective equipment (PPE), air conditioners and compressors, footwear, furniture, household electrical appliances and hinges.

According to the guidelines, an applicant or a company incorporated under the Companies Act 2013 can submit an application to DPIIT in order to avail of the exemption.

“Where the applicant proposes to establish supply chain capabilities in India directly or through contract manufacturing arrangements or partnerships, by promoting technology adoption/advancement, design capabilities, research and development, it shall provide details of the activities to be conducted, supply chain capabilities to be developed, proposed location(s) in India, and implementation plan along with timelines," the guidelines say.

The new mechanism allows eligible manufacturers facing temporary sourcing constraints to procure products or components from manufacturers that are otherwise not covered under the existing QCO regime, provided the products continue to meet Indian quality standards. The move aims to reduce supply-chain disruptions while maintaining mandatory quality norms.