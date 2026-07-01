New QCO Transition Framework May Ease Compliance, But Transparent Implementation Key: Trade Policy Thinktank
GTRI says the new QCO transition framework could ease compliance for manufacturers, but calls for transparent implementation | Surabhi Gupta reports.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre's newly introduced transition mechanism under the Quality Control Order (QCO) regime is expected to reduce compliance hurdles for manufacturers, but its success will depend on transparent implementation, faster approvals and clear operational guidelines, says trade policy think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) last week notified the Transition Facilitation (Quality Control) Order, 2026, creating an alternative compliance route for companies covered under 10 Quality Control Orders. The framework applies to sectors, including toys, personal protective equipment (PPE), air conditioners and compressors, footwear, furniture, household electrical appliances and hinges.
According to the guidelines, an applicant or a company incorporated under the Companies Act 2013 can submit an application to DPIIT in order to avail of the exemption.
“Where the applicant proposes to establish supply chain capabilities in India directly or through contract manufacturing arrangements or partnerships, by promoting technology adoption/advancement, design capabilities, research and development, it shall provide details of the activities to be conducted, supply chain capabilities to be developed, proposed location(s) in India, and implementation plan along with timelines," the guidelines say.
The new mechanism allows eligible manufacturers facing temporary sourcing constraints to procure products or components from manufacturers that are otherwise not covered under the existing QCO regime, provided the products continue to meet Indian quality standards. The move aims to reduce supply-chain disruptions while maintaining mandatory quality norms.
However, GTRI notes the transition facility is unlikely to benefit all manufacturers. It points out that only companies incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013, can apply under the framework. Foreign manufacturers will have to set up or operate through an India-incorporated company to become eligible.
GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava says the reform addresses one of the biggest challenges faced by industry, long delays in obtaining mandatory BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certifications due to factory inspections. However, he cautions that manufacturers will now require approvals from an inter-ministerial committee, which could create another layer of regulatory scrutiny if the process is not transparent.
He argues that the committee will assess not only product quality but also factors such as localisation, supply-chain development and efforts to strengthen manufacturing in India, making the framework broader than a conventional quality certification system.
To ensure the mechanism delivers the intended benefits, Srivastava has urged the government to issue detailed operational guidelines outlining eligibility criteria, documentation requirements, evaluation methods and timelines. He has also recommended a fully digital application and tracking system with a target disposal period of 60-90 days to provide greater certainty for businesses.
Under the framework, applications will be examined by an inter-ministerial committee comprising representatives from DPIIT, BIS, the Department of Consumer Affairs, the Department of Commerce and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). The transition mechanism will accept applications for 24 months and remain in force for five years, unless extended by the government.
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