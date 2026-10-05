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New Punjab Congress President Pargat Singh Meets Rahul Gandhi And Mallikarjun Kharge

Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh meets Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. ( X@INCIndia )

Chandigarh: Pargat Singh, the new Punjab Congress president, met Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Monday. This meeting with Rahul Gandhi, held after assuming the role of state president, is considered significant for the future strategy of the Punjab Congress.

During the meeting, discussions were held on strengthening the Congress organisation in Punjab and intensifying preparations for the next Assembly elections. After the meeting, Pargat Singh wrote on X, "It was an honour to meet the esteemed Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi. I am grateful for his leadership, encouragement, and unwavering commitment to the interests of Punjab and its people. With renewed energy and the collective strength of our leaders, workers, and the people of Punjab, we will work tirelessly to strengthen the Congress organization and build a better future for Punjab."