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New Punjab Congress President Pargat Singh Meets Rahul Gandhi And Mallikarjun Kharge

With Pargat Singh becoming the state president, the Congress party has intensified its efforts to revitalise the organisation ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh meets Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.
Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh meets Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. (X@INCIndia)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 5, 2026 at 9:41 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Chandigarh: Pargat Singh, the new Punjab Congress president, met Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Monday. This meeting with Rahul Gandhi, held after assuming the role of state president, is considered significant for the future strategy of the Punjab Congress.

During the meeting, discussions were held on strengthening the Congress organisation in Punjab and intensifying preparations for the next Assembly elections.

After the meeting, Pargat Singh wrote on X, "It was an honour to meet the esteemed Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi. I am grateful for his leadership, encouragement, and unwavering commitment to the interests of Punjab and its people. With renewed energy and the collective strength of our leaders, workers, and the people of Punjab, we will work tirelessly to strengthen the Congress organization and build a better future for Punjab."

In a separate post, he wrote, "Thank you to Congress President Kharge ji for the warm wishes and blessings. It was an honour to meet you and receive your guidance as I assume the responsibility of President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. I am committed to strengthening the Congress organisation in Punjab and working for the rights and interests of the state and its people."

With Pargat Singh becoming the state president, the Congress party has intensified its efforts to revitalise the organisation ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The biggest challenge facing the state leadership is fostering coordination among various factions and uniting the party for the electoral battle. Pargat's tour of Punjab and his meetings with senior leaders are also likely to intensify in the coming days.

Also Read:

  1. Ahead Of 2027 State Elections, Congress Searches For Unity Within State Units, And With INDIA Bloc Partners
  2. SAD Leader Bikram Singh Majithia Skips SIT Summons In Drugs Case
  3. BJP Will Contest In All 117 Punjab Assembly Seats: General Secretary Satish Poonia

TAGGED:

PUNJAB CONG PRESIDENT
PARGAT SINGH
LEADER OF OPPOSITION IN LOK SABHA
CONG PRESIDENT KHARGE
PARGAT SINGH MEETS RAHUL AND KHARGE

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