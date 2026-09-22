New Potato Varieties, Rich In Zinc & Iron, Introduced To Help Raise Hemoglobin, Treat Anaemia
Efforts are also underway to bring the glycemic index of potatoes down from medium to low, say potato researchers at Kota conference.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
Kota: Contrary to prevalent perceptions, three new varieties of potatoes have been developed that are rich in zinc and iron and will help increase hemoglobin and treat anaemia. These three varieties are Kufri Manik, Kufri Jamunia and Kufri Neelkanth.
This was stated by Brijesh Singh, Director of the Central Potato Research Institute (CPRI) at Shimla on the sidelines of the two-day annual meeting of the All India Coordinated Potato Research Project which began at the Agricultural University in Kota on Tuesday.
Singh also dispelled certain misnomers attributed to consumption of potatoes. He said, “Many misconceptions about potatoes are prevalent in the country such as eating potatoes increases obesity, diabetes patients should avoid potatoes and it causes acidity. All three of these are completely false."
Stating that the claim that potatoes cause acidity is false, he underlined that the consumers should be cautious about eating them fried. He further said that since potatoes contain only 0.1 per cent fat, the claim that they increase obesity is also false. A food with such low-fat content cannot cause obesity.
“Eating too much fried potatoes is harmful, while roasted or boiled potatoes are harmless,” he said.
Talking about the perception about potatoes being high in sugar content, he said that its glycemic index (GI) is medium and even diabetics can eat potatoes in small quantities.
“Potatoes do not have a high GI, unlike rice. We are now working to bring the GI from medium to low,” he added.
Singh said that the new varieties of potatoes have a high amount of nutrients and antioxidants. “Kufri Neelkanth is a purple-coloured potato which is yellow inside. It has a high number of antioxidants. Kufri Manik is red outside and is also antioxidant rich. Apart from this, there is Kufri Jamunia which we came up with two years ago. It is purple both inside and outside, and is also antioxidant rich. These potatoes are high in zinc and iron,” he said.
According to the expert, Uttar Pradesh produces the most potatoes, followed by West Bengal, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Potatoes are not grown on a large scale in Rajasthan since a large part of the state is dry and the crop requires a lot of water. He said that the Agricultural University at Kota has a Centre of All India Coordinated Research Programme, where research is being conducted on regionally specific varieties.
Vimala Dukwal, Vice Chancellor of the Kota Agricultural University, said that problems with new varieties and their solutions are being discussed at the event with a focus on high yields, reduced disease and favourable climate, along with varieties that contain micronutrients and boost immunity.
Also Read:
- Agra International Potato Center To Develop New Varieties, Train Farmers: Sudhanshu Singh
- PepsiCo Makes Strategic Northeast Push With New Rs 778-Cr Potato Chip Plant In Assam
- Agra Potato Farmers In Dire Straits Despite Bumper Yield
- Bengal's Loss Making Potato Farmers Pin Hopes On New Government's Initiatives