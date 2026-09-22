ETV Bharat / bharat

New Potato Varieties, Rich In Zinc & Iron, Introduced To Help Raise Hemoglobin, Treat Anaemia

Kota: Contrary to prevalent perceptions, three new varieties of potatoes have been developed that are rich in zinc and iron and will help increase hemoglobin and treat anaemia. These three varieties are Kufri Manik, Kufri Jamunia and Kufri Neelkanth.

This was stated by Brijesh Singh, Director of the Central Potato Research Institute (CPRI) at Shimla on the sidelines of the two-day annual meeting of the All India Coordinated Potato Research Project which began at the Agricultural University in Kota on Tuesday.

Singh also dispelled certain misnomers attributed to consumption of potatoes. He said, “Many misconceptions about potatoes are prevalent in the country such as eating potatoes increases obesity, diabetes patients should avoid potatoes and it causes acidity. All three of these are completely false."

Stating that the claim that potatoes cause acidity is false, he underlined that the consumers should be cautious about eating them fried. He further said that since potatoes contain only 0.1 per cent fat, the claim that they increase obesity is also false. A food with such low-fat content cannot cause obesity.

“Eating too much fried potatoes is harmful, while roasted or boiled potatoes are harmless,” he said.