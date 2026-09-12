ETV Bharat / bharat

After Fake Notes, Counterfeit Rs 20 Coin Network Unearthed In Saharanpur, 2 Held

Saharanpur: Amid an ongoing probe into a major counterfeit currency note case in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, the emergence of a counterfeit coin racket has stirred up the police department. A joint team comprising the City Kotwali police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) has arrested two youths found in possession of counterfeit Rs 20 coins.

The value of the seized coins is estimated to be around Rs 1.20 lakh. Preliminary interrogation suggests the existence of a structured commission-based system designed to circulate these counterfeit coins in the market.

The police have arrested Kuldeep and Vipin, both residents of Awas Vikas Colony. Investigations so far indicate their role involved transporting the counterfeit coins to the market and putting them into circulation.

The police are now working to uncover the masterminds behind the duo, and to identify the actual source of the counterfeit coin supply. Information revealed during interrogation has drawn the police's attention. During questioning, one of the accused, Kuldeep, revealed that he received a commission of Rs 400 for every Rs 4,000 worth of counterfeit coins he circulated in the market. This implies a network where the suppliers of the counterfeit coins are distinct from those who circulate them.

SP (City) Vyom Bindal stated the police are now trying to determine if others were also recruited to circulate counterfeit coins in exchange for commissions. The investigation cannot be concluded by treating this seizure of coins worth approximately Rs 1.20 lakh as merely a localised incident.