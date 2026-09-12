After Fake Notes, Counterfeit Rs 20 Coin Network Unearthed In Saharanpur, 2 Held
UP Police now trying to answer where the counterfeits originated from, their manufacturing and distribution networks, and the amounts already pumped into the market.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST
Saharanpur: Amid an ongoing probe into a major counterfeit currency note case in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, the emergence of a counterfeit coin racket has stirred up the police department. A joint team comprising the City Kotwali police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) has arrested two youths found in possession of counterfeit Rs 20 coins.
The value of the seized coins is estimated to be around Rs 1.20 lakh. Preliminary interrogation suggests the existence of a structured commission-based system designed to circulate these counterfeit coins in the market.
The police have arrested Kuldeep and Vipin, both residents of Awas Vikas Colony. Investigations so far indicate their role involved transporting the counterfeit coins to the market and putting them into circulation.
The police are now working to uncover the masterminds behind the duo, and to identify the actual source of the counterfeit coin supply. Information revealed during interrogation has drawn the police's attention. During questioning, one of the accused, Kuldeep, revealed that he received a commission of Rs 400 for every Rs 4,000 worth of counterfeit coins he circulated in the market. This implies a network where the suppliers of the counterfeit coins are distinct from those who circulate them.
SP (City) Vyom Bindal stated the police are now trying to determine if others were also recruited to circulate counterfeit coins in exchange for commissions. The investigation cannot be concluded by treating this seizure of coins worth approximately Rs 1.20 lakh as merely a localised incident.
Key questions remain: Where did such a large quantity of counterfeit coins originate from? Were they brought to Saharanpur from another city? Who manufactures them? Through what channels were they supplied? And how many consignments have already reached the market? The police investigation is now centered around these questions.
Another crucial aspect of the investigation is understanding how shopkeepers and small traders were targeted to circulate these counterfeit coins. Since coins have a lower face value than banknotes, they can be easily circulated in everyday transactions.
Consequently, the police are investigating which shops the arrested accused have used to pass off these coins. If information regarding such locations and individuals emerges during interrogation, the police may attempt to estimate the volume of counterfeits already in circulation in the market.
Notably, a case involving counterfeit currency notes worth Rs 17.29 crore in Saharanpur is already under investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Now, the seizure of counterfeit coins has raised several questions regarding the issue of fake currency. However, no direct link between the two cases has been established so far.
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