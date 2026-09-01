ETV Bharat / bharat

New NCERT Textbooks For Classes 10 To 12 Being Prepared In Mission Mode: Education Minister

New Delhi: Revised NCERT textbooks for classes 10 to 12 are being prepared in mission mode, Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday. The minister also said that the textbooks for classes 1 to 9 as per the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF) have already been released. Joshi made the comments in his address at the 66th Foundation Day of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

"NCERT is playing a crucial role in building a Viksit Bharat and nurturing skilled, capable, and globally responsible human resources through quality education. The new textbooks for classes 1 to 9 are already out, and the textbooks for classes 10 to 12 are being prepared in mission mode," he said.

Joshi noted that in the last two years artificial intelligence has "rapidly become part of our everyday lives".

"With passing years, AI usage is increasing, and even younger groups are using it. Our textbooks and curricula must evolve with these changes and help our young learners to understand, use, and engage with AI confidently and also responsibly," he said.