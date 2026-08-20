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'New Muslim League': BJP Chief Nabin Slams Congress Over Its Decision To Sing Only Two Stanzas Of Vande Mataram

In a post on X in Hindi, Nabin said, "This insult to the sacred invocation of Bharat Mata is a disrespect to the thousands of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation, keeping this very song in their memory.' The BJP leader's comment came after the Congress Working Committee decided on Wednesday to follow a 1937 resolution, stating that only two stanzas of the National Song would be sung at all party functions.

New Delhi: BJP president Nitin Nabin criticised the Congress on Thursday for choosing to sing only two stanzas of Vande Mataram at their events, accusing the opposition of becoming the "new Muslim League" for votes.

"The Congress has now formalised its insult (to Vande Mataram) into a resolution. Its working committee has decided that only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram will be sung at Congress forums," Nabin said.

He said, "The Congress has now become the new Muslim League today." "This insult to the sacred invocation of 'Bharat Mata' is a disdain for those thousands of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation, keeping this very song in their consciousness," he added.

In a veiled reference to a row over singing the full version of Vande Mataram during the Independence Day event at the Congress office on August 15, Nabin said the same insult to the national song was reflected in an "individual's conduct" a few days ago. Still, the Congress dismissed it as a "coincidence".

"Today, that very insult has become the Congress's policy," the BJP said, adding, "This is not merely a political defence, but proof of the hunger for that vote bank at the altar of which the Congress has repeatedly mortgaged the nation's self-respect."