New Month, New Rules: LPG, Tatkal Tickets, CKYC 2.0 Among Key Changes From August 1; Focus On RBI Policy
RBI will announce monetary policy on August 5, with outcome expected to influence home loan EMIs, lending rates and fixed deposit returns, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
New Delhi: August is set to bring about a host of changes that could impact the daily lives of millions of Indians, from cooking gas subsidies and train ticket bookings to banking services and credit card usage.
While some of the changes will come into effect from August 1, focus will be on Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision on August 5, which could influence loan EMIs and deposit rates.
Here are the key changes to watch:
LPG rules and subsidy norms
State-run oil marketing companies are expected to announce their monthly revision of LPG cylinder prices on August 1. Prices of both domestic and commercial cylinders may be revised depending on global crude oil prices and market conditions.
Consumers covered under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) have been advised to complete Aadhaar-based e-KYC to ensure uninterrupted LPG subsidy benefits. The government will continue with its revised subsidy policy under which PMUY beneficiaries receive a Rs 300 subsidy per cylinder for the first four refills in a financial year, replacing the earlier limit of nine subsidised refills.
In areas where Piped Natural Gas (PNG) infrastructure is available, eligible households are expected to shift from LPG to PNG under the government's "one household, one cooking gas" policy. Consumers making the transition will be required to surrender their LPG connection.
Digital booking and OTP-based Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) verification for cylinder delivery will continue, along with the existing refill lock-in period of 25 days for urban customers and 45 days for rural customers.
Tatkal ticket booking process revised
Indian Railways has streamlined the Tatkal ticket booking process at reservation counters from August 1.
Under the revised system, the timing for issuing booking tokens will now be synchronised with the opening of Tatkal bookings. Earlier, passengers often had to queue twice, first to obtain a token and again for ticket booking. The move is expected to reduce crowding and waiting time at reservation counters.
Credit card rules to change
Several banks are revising their credit card policies from August 1, including changes to reward point programmes, annual maintenance charges and other service fees.
Since the revisions differ across banks, customers have been advised to check the latest fee schedules and card terms to understand how the changes could affect their spending and monthly bills.
CKYC 2.0 rollout begins
The banking, insurance and mutual fund sectors will begin rolling out the upgraded Central Know Your Customer (CKYC) 2.0 framework from August 1.
The new system will allow financial institutions to access a customer's verified identity details through a central database after obtaining digital consent. The upgrade is expected to reduce repetitive KYC documentation, simplify digital onboarding and improve security across financial services.
RBI policy decision on August 5
Beyond the August 1 changes, markets and borrowers will closely watch the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled from August 3 to August 5.
The RBI will announce its policy decision on August 5, with the outcome expected to influence home loan EMIs, lending rates and fixed deposit returns, depending on the central bank's stance on interest rates and liquidity.
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