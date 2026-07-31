ETV Bharat / bharat

New Month, New Rules: LPG, Tatkal Tickets, CKYC 2.0 Among Key Changes From August 1; Focus On RBI Policy

New Delhi: August is set to bring about a host of changes that could impact the daily lives of millions of Indians, from cooking gas subsidies and train ticket bookings to banking services and credit card usage.

While some of the changes will come into effect from August 1, focus will be on Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision on August 5, which could influence loan EMIs and deposit rates.

Here are the key changes to watch:

LPG rules and subsidy norms

State-run oil marketing companies are expected to announce their monthly revision of LPG cylinder prices on August 1. Prices of both domestic and commercial cylinders may be revised depending on global crude oil prices and market conditions.

Consumers covered under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) have been advised to complete Aadhaar-based e-KYC to ensure uninterrupted LPG subsidy benefits. The government will continue with its revised subsidy policy under which PMUY beneficiaries receive a Rs 300 subsidy per cylinder for the first four refills in a financial year, replacing the earlier limit of nine subsidised refills.

In areas where Piped Natural Gas (PNG) infrastructure is available, eligible households are expected to shift from LPG to PNG under the government's "one household, one cooking gas" policy. Consumers making the transition will be required to surrender their LPG connection.

Digital booking and OTP-based Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) verification for cylinder delivery will continue, along with the existing refill lock-in period of 25 days for urban customers and 45 days for rural customers.

Tatkal ticket booking process revised

Indian Railways has streamlined the Tatkal ticket booking process at reservation counters from August 1.