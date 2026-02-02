ETV Bharat / bharat

New Law To Regulate School Fees Won’t Be Implemented In 2025-26: Delhi Govt To SC

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday told the Supreme Court that a new law, which regulates fees in private schools in the national capital, will not be implemented in the academic year 2025-26.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. The bench was hearing a batch of pleas concerning the implementation of the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025.

Additional solicitor general S V Raju, representing the Delhi government, contended before the bench that the law will not be enforced in the current academic year.

"In view of the clarification of S V Raju... that the legal regime will not be implemented with effect from 2025-26, no further orders are required," the bench said.

A counsel argued that the high court must decide the issue at the earliest as many schools and lakhs of children are involved.