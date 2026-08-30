ETV Bharat / bharat

New JK Terror Tactic: Pornography Apps, Tor Network Used For Secret Messaging

Srinagar/New Delhi: After exposing the misuse of online gaming platforms by terror groups, security agencies have uncovered a new operational tactic adopted by terrorists and their handlers who are now using pornography websites and niche encrypted applications to communicate secretly, officials said on Sunday.

The covert channels are being used by terror outfits and Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, to convey instructions to recruits in Jammu and Kashmir while evading surveillance on conventional social media platforms.

Officials said these pornography platforms feature real-time chat tools, operating under the guise of helping users find dates nearby, which handlers exploit to broadcast messages and coordinate activities.

Security agencies have placed a wide array of specialised digital tools under scrutiny. Terror handlers are relying on Tor-based messaging applications like Coatex and Conion to route data through encrypted nodes and obscure user identities.

Access to the APK for Conion reportedly faces restrictions within India. An APK file (Android Package Kit) is the file format used by the Android operating system to distribute and install mobile apps.

Additionally, they are using privacy-focused platforms such as a France-based app that allows end-to-end encrypted messaging without requiring a SIM card or phone number, making user attribution difficult.

Agencies are also monitoring Vietnam-based apps alongside anonymous platforms like Moonchat, which includes PGP-encrypted versions with suspected Chinese origins that bypass traditional registration. This app has many versions used for finding singles in your vicinity.

Though several of these porn applications are banned in India, they are downloaded illegally using Virtual Private Network (VPN). A VPN creates a secure and encrypted connection over the internet by masking Internet Protocol addresses and encrypting online traffic, making it more difficult to track online activity and access data.

Security experts feel that many platforms using the Tor network present unique tracking challenges by bouncing encrypted traffic through multiple volunteer-run relay nodes globally to hide both the origin and destination of the data.

While Tor is maintained by the US-based non-profit, The Tor Project, for legitimate privacy and anti-censorship efforts, its anonymity features are increasingly being exploited by clandestine networks including terror groups.