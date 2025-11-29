ETV Bharat / bharat

New Jaisalmer-Delhi Train Flagged Off; Will Cater To Region's Defence Establishment, Says Minister

Jaipur: A new Jaisalmer-Delhi express train service was launched on Saturday, aiming to improve civilian access and support strategic mobility in the frontier region. The train, flagged off from Jaisalmer by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, will operate as the Swarn Nagari Express.

The announcement comes amid the Centre's broader plan to strengthen transport links across Rajasthan's border districts, which have long faced limited rail options despite high military presence and growing tourism, an official statement said.

Addressing the ceremony, Vaishnaw said the service would cater to both civilian passengers and the region's sizeable defence establishment. Vaishnaw said projects worth Rs 55,000 crore are under implementation in Rajasthan.

He said work on several new lines, including the corridor connecting Anupgarh-Barmer, is progressing through "different technical stages", adding that improved rail access in these districts has strategic relevance.

The minister noted that Rajasthan has seen "a sharp rise in railway allocations over the past decade", enabling the rollout of new services, track renewal work and station redevelopment.