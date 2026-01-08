ETV Bharat / bharat

New Insect 'Songs' From Kashmir Lead Scientists To Discover Three Unknown Species

Srinagar: Scientists exploring the mountains and meadows of Jammu and Kashmir have discovered three previously unknown species of long-horned grasshoppers.

The discovery was led by Muzamil Syed Shah of Aligarh Muslim University, along with fellow entomologists - Amir Majeed, Ishrat Bashir and Khalida Hassan - from the university, during extensive field surveys across Kashmir. The findings were published recently in the international peer-reviewed journal Zootaxa.

The newly identified insects belong to the genus Conocephalus, commonly known as meadow katydids. They have been named Conocephalus usmanii, Conocephalus nagariensis and Conocephalus ganderbali.

“Until now, Kashmir was believed to host just one species of Conocephalus. Our study shows that the region’s mountains, valleys and forests have created ideal conditions for many species to evolve quietly, without being noticed,” Shah said.

The research team carried out surveys across different districts of Kashmir, trekking through tall meadow grasses, bushes and deciduous forests. Adult insects were collected during daylight hours, when katydids rest on vegetation and are easier to spot.

Kashmir’s geography plays a key role in this diversity. The region lies at the intersection of the Western Himalayas and the Pir Panjal range, creating varied climates and habitats within short distances.

“This landscape acts like a natural laboratory for evolution. Small changes in altitude, temperature and vegetation can lead to big differences in insect species over time,” Shah said.

To confirm that the insects were new to science, the researchers used Scanning Electron Microscopy, a technique that produces extremely detailed images of tiny body structures.

The team closely studied the stridulatory file, a microscopic row of teeth on the wings of male katydids. When rubbed together, these teeth produce the insects’ chirping sounds. The number and shape of these teeth are unique to each species.