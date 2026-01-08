New Insect 'Songs' From Kashmir Lead Scientists To Discover Three Unknown Species
Scientists from Aligarh Muslim University have discovered three new long-horned grasshopper species in Kashmir, unveiling the region’s rich and unique insect biodiversity.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : January 8, 2026 at 5:56 PM IST
Srinagar: Scientists exploring the mountains and meadows of Jammu and Kashmir have discovered three previously unknown species of long-horned grasshoppers.
The discovery was led by Muzamil Syed Shah of Aligarh Muslim University, along with fellow entomologists - Amir Majeed, Ishrat Bashir and Khalida Hassan - from the university, during extensive field surveys across Kashmir. The findings were published recently in the international peer-reviewed journal Zootaxa.
The newly identified insects belong to the genus Conocephalus, commonly known as meadow katydids. They have been named Conocephalus usmanii, Conocephalus nagariensis and Conocephalus ganderbali.
“Until now, Kashmir was believed to host just one species of Conocephalus. Our study shows that the region’s mountains, valleys and forests have created ideal conditions for many species to evolve quietly, without being noticed,” Shah said.
The research team carried out surveys across different districts of Kashmir, trekking through tall meadow grasses, bushes and deciduous forests. Adult insects were collected during daylight hours, when katydids rest on vegetation and are easier to spot.
Kashmir’s geography plays a key role in this diversity. The region lies at the intersection of the Western Himalayas and the Pir Panjal range, creating varied climates and habitats within short distances.
“This landscape acts like a natural laboratory for evolution. Small changes in altitude, temperature and vegetation can lead to big differences in insect species over time,” Shah said.
To confirm that the insects were new to science, the researchers used Scanning Electron Microscopy, a technique that produces extremely detailed images of tiny body structures.
The team closely studied the stridulatory file, a microscopic row of teeth on the wings of male katydids. When rubbed together, these teeth produce the insects’ chirping sounds. The number and shape of these teeth are unique to each species.
“Each species has its own sound signature. By counting the teeth and examining body parts under high magnification, we could clearly see that these insects did not match any known species,” Shah said.
Conocephalus nagariensis, found in Budgam district, has spindle-shaped cerci and a stridulatory file with exactly 34 teeth. The species is named in honour of Dr Rajendra Nagar, an Indian entomologist known for discovering several katydid species.
Conocephalus ganderbali, discovered in the Ganderbal district, is smaller and more slender than its relatives. It has only 28 teeth in its stridulatory file and a distinct V-shaped mark on its underside. Its name reflects the district where it was first collected.
Conocephalus usmanii has a flat, elongated plate on its abdomen and 36 teeth on its musical file. It is named after Professor Mohd Kamil Usmani, a respected scholar of Orthoptera in India.
“Naming a species is a way of recognising both the place and the people connected to scientific discovery,” Shah said.
The study also recorded the presence of other katydids, including Conocephalus longipennis and Conocephalus kwasiphaiensis, in Kashmir for the first time. These species were previously known only from other parts of India.
According to the researchers, this suggests that Kashmir may serve as an important corridor for insect movement, evolution and survival.
“This discovery tells us that even familiar regions can hold scientific surprises,” Shah said. “If we look more closely, especially in understudied areas, we are likely to find many more new species.”
The physical specimens used in the study have been deposited in the Museum of Zoology at Aligarh Muslim University. The study describing the three new katydid species was published in the December 2025 issue of Zootaxa, a leading international journal that focuses on animal taxonomy and biodiversity research.
