New Human Rights Challenges Emerging Amid Climate, Tech Shifts: Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi: Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday cautioned that rapid technological and environmental changes are creating new human rights challenges, particularly for workers in the informal sector and those facing climate-induced displacement.

"Economic progress must always walk hand in hand with human dignity," he said, adding, "Climate change is no longer only an environmental concern and it is becoming a human rights imperative."

Speaking at the 32nd Foundation Day of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the National Conference on Human Rights of Prison Inmates, Kovind said that India's progress must be measured not only in economic terms but in how it upholds the dignity and well-being of its most vulnerable citizens.

He said India has built a strong constitutional and institutional framework for protecting human rights, but true progress depends on compassion and inclusion.

"Human rights are not merely statutory entitlements but expressions of a deeper moral and civilisational consciousness," he noted, adding that India's cultural heritage, rooted in the ideals of dharma, karuna (compassion) and nyaya (justice), continues to guide its approach to human dignity.

Praising the NHRC for giving "voice to the voiceless" over the last three decades, Kovind said its efforts in custodial justice, bonded labour, trafficking, and the rights of women, children, and persons with disabilities have left "a lasting imprint on the nation's conscience."

On the theme of prison reforms, he said, "Any form of violence or inhuman treatment to persons in custody is against our constitutional and moral values."He urged prison authorities to build gender-sensitive and child-friendly systems and to see correctional facilities as spaces for "reform, rehabilitation and hope."

The former President also stressed the need to recognise mental health as a human right and end stigma around mental illness. "Emotional and psychological well-being is as important as physical well-being," he said, lauding NHRC's advisories promoting community-based mental health care.