New Hope For Brain Injuries: Top Neurosurgeon Claims Damaged Brain Parts May Soon Be Regenerated

By Siddharth Machhiwal

Indore: With medical advancements, continuous efforts are underway to give new lease of life to patients by facilitating transplant of every organ of the human body into another. However, doctors become helpless when a person is brain dead, as medical science so far has not found a cure for this condition. Meanwhile, country's renowned neurosurgeon Dr Sureshwar Mohanty has claimed that "it may be possible to regenerate damaged part of the brain using living cells".

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Dr Mohanty claimed, "The development of living cells in place of the damaged part of the human brain can establish connectivity between two different parts of the brain. Research is underway in the country regarding this. It will be possible in the future. After this, patients with brain tumours, head injuries, and edema can be saved."

Brain transplant will be possible like other organs

Dr Mohanty, a renowned neurosurgeon who had come to Indore to participate in the annual conference of the Neurological Society of India, said, "In the medical landscape of the country, it is currently believed that the damaged part of the brain cannot be regenerated, but this will be possible in the future."