New Hope For Brain Injuries: Top Neurosurgeon Claims Damaged Brain Parts May Soon Be Regenerated
It is believed that damaged part of the brain cannot be regenerated, but this will be possible in the future, claimed neurosurgeon Dr Sureshwar Mohanty.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 4:31 PM IST
By Siddharth Machhiwal
Indore: With medical advancements, continuous efforts are underway to give new lease of life to patients by facilitating transplant of every organ of the human body into another. However, doctors become helpless when a person is brain dead, as medical science so far has not found a cure for this condition. Meanwhile, country's renowned neurosurgeon Dr Sureshwar Mohanty has claimed that "it may be possible to regenerate damaged part of the brain using living cells".
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Dr Mohanty claimed, "The development of living cells in place of the damaged part of the human brain can establish connectivity between two different parts of the brain. Research is underway in the country regarding this. It will be possible in the future. After this, patients with brain tumours, head injuries, and edema can be saved."
Brain transplant will be possible like other organs
Dr Mohanty, a renowned neurosurgeon who had come to Indore to participate in the annual conference of the Neurological Society of India, said, "In the medical landscape of the country, it is currently believed that the damaged part of the brain cannot be regenerated, but this will be possible in the future."
Like other organs of the human body, research is underway in various countries around the world in the field of brain transplantation. Currently, one brain does not establish connectivity with another brain, therefore the transplanted part is unable to function, he explained.
"Thanks to the ongoing research in this direction, connectivity between two human brains may be established in the future. Some top institutions in India are successfully working on such efforts. If this happens, in the future, people suffering from brain tumours, head injuries, edema, and skeletal injuries due to brain damage can be saved," Dr Mohanty said.
He claimed that in the future, just like liver and other organs, the inactive part of the brain will be able to be reactivated through living cells. Dr Mohanty acknowledged, "If the nerve cells in the brain of a brain-dead patient are damaged, it is difficult to save them, but research in this field of medical science is ongoing."
Lifetime Achievement Award
Recently, Dr Sureshwar Mohanty was selected by the Neurological Society of India for the Lifetime Achievement Award for 2025. Dr. Mohanty has worked in some of the most prestigious medical institutions in India and abroad. Nearly 150 of his scientific research papers have been published in Indian and international journals.
Dr Mohanty is also an expert in brain surgery and neurosurgery. Further, he has received India's highest medical honour, the prestigious Dr BC Roy Award for his outstanding contributions in the field of neurosurgery and neuroscience research.
Also Read