ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Not for Medical Use’ Label Made Mandatory On Health Supplements Under New UP Guidelines

New guidelines by Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration on health supplements. ( ETV Bharat )

​Lucknow: The "not for medical use" label is now mandatory on packs of health supplements and nutraceutical products under new guidelines in Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) has issued guidelines under which the authorities will no longer permit the use of disease-specific terms such as "diabetes care," "kidney care," "liver detox," "blood sugar control," and "thyroid care" for health supplements.

In an order issued by FSDA Commissioner Dr Roshan Jacob, the need for monitoring of product names, packaging, labeling, advertisements, and health-related claims has been emphasised.

​The new measure to use health specific labels comes as the state government will go tough on companies whose products claim to cure diseases through health supplements and nutraceutical products.

​Now, companies that have been selling protein powders, vitamins, minerals, and herbal supplements as a treatment or prevention of diseases will face strict action.

Furthermore, the companies will be required to disclose the quantity of nutrients present in a product along with their percentage relative to the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) established by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The RDA is the average daily level of intake sufficient to meet the nutrient requirements of nearly 97–98 percent of healthy individuals.

As per the health supplement guidelines, for basic health supplements, the content of any single nutrient cannot exceed 100 percent of the RDA. Further, the product must contain at least 15% of the RDA to make a general nutrient-related claim, while claims such as "high" or "rich" in a particular nutrient will require a content level of at least 30% of the RDA.

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