New Green Express Highway From Surat Will Reduce Delhi-Chennai Distance By 320 Kms: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the second part of Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The government has decided to construct a new Green Express highway between Surat and Kurnool, which will reduce the distance between Delhi and Chennai by 320 kms, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Replying to supplementary queries during the Question Hour, the minister said the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai will also be reduced to within 12 hours after this highway is constructed. He was responding to questions relating to the development of road infrastructure in Kolhapur, where there is a lot of traffic and congestion. "Now, we have taken a decision which is a historical decision, of making the Express highway from Mumbai to Delhi, which is already 70-80 per cent complete.