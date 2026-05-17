ETV Bharat / bharat

New Gecko Species Discovered In Bihar's Kaimur Hills; Scientists Call For Protection Of Highly Trafficked Reptile

Patna: Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) scientists have discovered a new species of gecko – one of the most beautiful and highly trafficked reptiles in the netherworld of wildlife smuggling – in the forested hills of Kaimur district in Bihar.

It has been scientifically named ‘Eublepharis jhuma’ and popularly called ‘Jhuma leopard gecko’ to denote the leopard-like spots on its body and its beauty. Details about the remarkable find were published in ‘Herpetozoa’ – the international peer-reviewed journal of the Austrian Herpetological Society earlier this month, depicting the traits that distinguish it from other known gecko species.

The find required around five years of research to be determined and designated as a different species. With this discovery, India now harbours seven recognised species in the genus Eublepharis, representing the largest species diversity for this genus reported from any single country so far.

A juvenile Jhuma leopard gecko or Eublepharis jhuma (Special Arrangement/ZSI)

“We were conducting a survey in and around the Deccan peninsula and an environment impact assessment (EIA) study in October 2021 when we encountered a gecko in the Kaimur wildlife sanctuary that was morphologically different from other species,” ZSI scientist Pratyush Mohapatra, working at the organisation’s headquarters in Kolkata, told ETV Bharat.

This particular gecko had a 14cm-long body and a tail of equal length. It had dark brown spots like a leopard and several pale-yellow and brown spotted bands running across the body.

“We conducted further research on it, including DNA sequencing. The results established that it was a completely different species hitherto unknown. We noticed several of these geckos in the Kaimur hills,” said Pratyush, who is in charge of ZSI’s reptilia section.

The reptile’s physical features and DNA indicated that it had separated from its closest relatives millions of years ago, and they were likely shaped by the ancient geological developments in the Indian subcontinent.

Unlike its closest known relative, Eublepharis satpuraensis, this new species has large, flat, bumpy scales on its back with unusually wide gaps. It also features a higher number of tiny, textured ridges, scientifically called lamellae, underneath its fourth toe, which helps it achieve a better grip.

The ZSI scientist was assisted by researchers from various other institutions, including the Wildlife Institute of India, Ravenshaw University, and Fakir Mohan University in the endeavour. Then came the question of naming it.