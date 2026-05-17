New Gecko Species Discovered In Bihar's Kaimur Hills; Scientists Call For Protection Of Highly Trafficked Reptile
Scientifically named ‘Eublepharis jhuma’, the ‘Jhuma leopard gecko’ was discovered in the forested hills of Kaimur district.
By Dev Raj
Published : May 17, 2026 at 12:20 PM IST
Patna: Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) scientists have discovered a new species of gecko – one of the most beautiful and highly trafficked reptiles in the netherworld of wildlife smuggling – in the forested hills of Kaimur district in Bihar.
It has been scientifically named ‘Eublepharis jhuma’ and popularly called ‘Jhuma leopard gecko’ to denote the leopard-like spots on its body and its beauty. Details about the remarkable find were published in ‘Herpetozoa’ – the international peer-reviewed journal of the Austrian Herpetological Society earlier this month, depicting the traits that distinguish it from other known gecko species.
The find required around five years of research to be determined and designated as a different species. With this discovery, India now harbours seven recognised species in the genus Eublepharis, representing the largest species diversity for this genus reported from any single country so far.
“We were conducting a survey in and around the Deccan peninsula and an environment impact assessment (EIA) study in October 2021 when we encountered a gecko in the Kaimur wildlife sanctuary that was morphologically different from other species,” ZSI scientist Pratyush Mohapatra, working at the organisation’s headquarters in Kolkata, told ETV Bharat.
This particular gecko had a 14cm-long body and a tail of equal length. It had dark brown spots like a leopard and several pale-yellow and brown spotted bands running across the body.
“We conducted further research on it, including DNA sequencing. The results established that it was a completely different species hitherto unknown. We noticed several of these geckos in the Kaimur hills,” said Pratyush, who is in charge of ZSI’s reptilia section.
The reptile’s physical features and DNA indicated that it had separated from its closest relatives millions of years ago, and they were likely shaped by the ancient geological developments in the Indian subcontinent.
Unlike its closest known relative, Eublepharis satpuraensis, this new species has large, flat, bumpy scales on its back with unusually wide gaps. It also features a higher number of tiny, textured ridges, scientifically called lamellae, underneath its fourth toe, which helps it achieve a better grip.
The ZSI scientist was assisted by researchers from various other institutions, including the Wildlife Institute of India, Ravenshaw University, and Fakir Mohan University in the endeavour. Then came the question of naming it.
“We named it after our director Dhriti Banerjee, whose nickname is Jhuma, because it was as energetic and beautiful as her. We also named it after her in recognition of her significant contributions to the study and conservation of our country’s vast animal diversity. The new gecko is now called Eublepharis jhuma,” Pratyush said.
There is a craze for having geckos as pets across the world, especially in European countries. It is also catching up in India, and a boom is currently underway here.
Though the reptile is placed in Schedule I of The Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which gives it top-priority protection and prohibits its trade, captivity, and hunting, the ZSI officials are worried about the Jhuma leopard gecko.
“This particular species is endemic to the Kaimur plateau. It is for the up to the forest department officials to protect and conserve it. We are not opposed to developmental activities, but the habitat of these geckos should be protected,” Pratyush said.
ZSI Gangetic Plains Regional Centre officer-in-charge and scientist Anil Kumar said that the investigation on the newly-discovered, previously unidentified gecko species was conducted from the organization’s headquarters.
“Further research on its habitat, biology, breeding, and survival of the species is expected. It is a remarkable discovery and various agencies should come together to ensure its protection,” Anil told ETV Bharat.
The ZSI officials also requested not to highlight the exact areas where the Jhuma leopard gecko is witnessed in abundance, so that wildlife smugglers do not go after them.
Geckos are small, usually nocturnal reptiles with soft skin that has beautiful patterns and bright colors. They are found in warm climates across the globe, with body-length ranging from 3 to 15 centimetres.
These reptiles possess a short, stout body, a large head, and well-developed limbs. Each of its four limbs is equipped with digits that have adhesive pads. They have adapted to habitats ranging from deserts to jungles, and mostly feed on insects. Some even frequent human habitations.
Most geckos have feet modified for climbing. The pads of their long toes are covered with small plates that are in turn covered with numerous tiny hair-like hooks that could cling to tiny surface irregularities, enabling them to easily climb vertical surfaces and even run across smooth ceilings. They could be fast enough to sprint across the surface of water bodies without sinking to avoid predators.
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