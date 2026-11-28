ETV Bharat / bharat

'New Escape Route, Using India's Electoral Map To Its Advantage': Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP On Delimitation Bill

A file photo of Rahul Gandhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill on delimitation was the BJP's “escape route” while accusing the saffron party of using India's electoral map to its advantage.

Gandhi made the remarks during a special press briefing at Indira Bhawan in Delhi ahead of the special sitting of Parliament convened from November 30.