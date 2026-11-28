'New Escape Route, Using India's Electoral Map To Its Advantage': Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP On Delimitation Bill
Gandhi was holding a special press briefing at the Indira Bhawan in the national capital.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill on delimitation was the BJP's “escape route” while accusing the saffron party of using India's electoral map to its advantage.
Gandhi made the remarks during a special press briefing at Indira Bhawan in Delhi ahead of the special sitting of Parliament convened from November 30.
LIVE: Special Congress Party Briefing by LoP Shri @RahulGandhi at AICC HQ, New Delhi https://t.co/Ke9GavzSaZ— Congress (@INCIndia) November 28, 2026
“The BJP has come up with new escape route after we trapped them on vote chori...When you have 850 seats to play with, the amount of redesigning that you can do to the electoral map is massive,” Gandhi said.