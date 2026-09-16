ETV Bharat / bharat

New Eel Species Discovered From Arabian Sea Named After CMFRI

Kochi: Scientists of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) have discovered a new species of conger eel from the deep waters of the Arabian Sea and named it after the institute to mark its 80th anniversary year.

The new species, named Ariosoma cmfriense, was found in the waters off Kollam at a depth of about 300 metres in January this year, a CMFRI release said on Wednesday.

"The discovery is expected to offer new dimensions to India’s deep-sea research by strengthening scientific understanding about biodiversity and generating baseline information for resource conservation," CMFRI Director Dr Grinson George said.

The specimen was identified as a distinct species based on a combination of morphological characteristics and molecular evidence, the institute said. It was distinguished from the 12 currently recognised Ariosoma species reported from Indian and neighbouring waters through detailed taxonomic examination, it said.