New Eel Species Discovered From Arabian Sea Named After CMFRI
The new species, named Ariosoma cmfriense, was found in the waters off Kollam at a depth of about 300 metres in January this year
By PTI
Published : September 16, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
Kochi: Scientists of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) have discovered a new species of conger eel from the deep waters of the Arabian Sea and named it after the institute to mark its 80th anniversary year.
The new species, named Ariosoma cmfriense, was found in the waters off Kollam at a depth of about 300 metres in January this year, a CMFRI release said on Wednesday.
A new fish in ICAR-CMFRI’s name!— CMFRI -Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (@ICAR_CMFRI) September 16, 2026
A new species of conger eel has been discovered by ICAR-CMFRI from the deep waters of the Arabian Sea, and named Ariosoma cmfriense, carrying the name of the Institute to mark its 80th anniversary year. @icarindia pic.twitter.com/weEuFkjADX
"The discovery is expected to offer new dimensions to India’s deep-sea research by strengthening scientific understanding about biodiversity and generating baseline information for resource conservation," CMFRI Director Dr Grinson George said.
The specimen was identified as a distinct species based on a combination of morphological characteristics and molecular evidence, the institute said. It was distinguished from the 12 currently recognised Ariosoma species reported from Indian and neighbouring waters through detailed taxonomic examination, it said.
"These include a comparatively low total vertebral count of 135, 127–130 lateral-line pores, a preanal length of nearly half the total length, two supraorbital pores and a dorsal fin origin just ahead of the pectoral fin base.
"The fish also has a plain pectoral fin, a dark patch over the operculum and fine black speckling below the lateral line, a feature not observed in the other related species," the CMFRI release said.
The discovery was made as part of the research component under the Deep Ocean Mission (DOM), a national programme of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), it said.
Dr Rekha J Nair, Principal Scientist at CMFRI who is leading the research project, said the commercial potential of this species could only be determined after detailed studies.
The holotype has been deposited in the CMFRI Marine Biodiversity Museum, further enriching the institute’s repository of documented marine biodiversity, the release said. A scientific paper about this discovery has been published in the international taxonomic journal Zootaxa, it added.
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